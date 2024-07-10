Jennifer Lopez may be teetering on the brink of a divorce, but she’ll have plenty of options once she’s officially single – and former fling Drake is leading the line to be her next leading man, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Of course Drake isn’t going to hook up with her while she’s still married,” the insider says. “He’d never cross that line. But once things are officially done with Ben [Affleck], he’ll be ready and waiting to show her a good time.”

Drake, 37, and Jennifer, 54, were briefly romantically linked in 2016, and the source says that she “knows he’s an option” once again because “he’s dropped enough hints” to people. “Jennifer’s always been one of Drake’s biggest crushes and he says that what they shared all those years ago was incredible,” the insider explains. “He never pushed for more then, but everyone knows he would have loved to seriously date her.”

While the source says J. Lo isn’t looking to “turn back the clock” and reconcile with another one of her former exes, “Drake may have a shot because they never got serious.”

Jen and Ben, 51, have yet to officially file for divorce. However, In Touch exclusively reported in May that he had moved out of their $60 million home, which they are now seemingly trying to sell. The actor has been living at a rental property in Brentwood, California, amid the pair’s marriage woes.

The couple tied the knot in 2022, 20 years after they first dated and nearly walked down the aisle in the early 2000s. But they’ve been spending increasing amounts of time apart. In April and early May, they went 47 days without being photographed together. Once they reunited in public, it was only at events for their children.

When Jennifer canceled her summer tour in June to “[take] time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” fans expected her to start spending more time with her husband. Instead, she jetted to Europe to attend events in Paris and vacation in Italy. Meanwhile, the Oscar winner was back at home in Los Angeles with his three children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The A-listers have not publicly commented on rumors of trouble in their marriage, but the insider says there’s “no doubt” Jen will “have guys lining up for a chance with her” if they do officially call it quits.”There’s no way she’ll stay single for long,” the source admits. “And a fling with Drake could be really good for her.”

Drake and Jennifer first sparked romance rumors in December 2016 when they posted cuddly photos together on Instagram and were seen kissing in videos from a prom-themed party. In February 2017, she admitted that they were “hanging out,” but did not delve further into the specifics of their relationship.

However, by the following month, things cooled down. “Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake,” she said on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. “Maybe that’s all I need to say.”