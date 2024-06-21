Doubling Down With the Derricos' Karen Shares Divorce Update

Doubling Down With the Derricos star Karen Derrico is taking things one day at a time following her divorce from Deon Derrico.

The TLC personality, 44, took to Instagram with an update on how she and her kids are doing two weeks after the split was finalized. “I have been getting y’all’s requests, getting y’all’s comments, so let’s just address the elephant in the room, right? I first of all just want to tell y’all how much I love you all so much,” she said in a video on Thursday, June 20. “I am doing as good as can be. The children are doing good.”

Karen added, “It’s summertime [and] we definitely want to keep [the kids] all busy and occupied, and that’s the plan right now.”

Karen and Deon, 53, who tied the knot in 2005, finalized their divorce on June 6, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. They planned to split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally, the outlet reported, and Deon was ordered to pay $1,166 per month in child support. Meanwhile, Karen will be responsible for the kids’ medical insurance.

Deon and Karen’s oldest daughter, Darian, was not included in the filing because she is no longer a minor.

The former couple confirmed their split in a statement after news of the divorce came to light. “Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” they said on June 15. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

TLC/YouTube

A few days later, Deon shared a photo of their family and his mother, Marian Derrico, on Instagram, and shared a somewhat cryptic message following the divorce.

“When you have nothing else in this world as long as you have your great health and family nothing else really matters!” he captioned the June 18 post.

Karen and Deon made their debut on TLC in 2020 when Doubling Down With the Derricos first premiered. The couple welcomed 15 biological children from six pregnancies, starting with Darian in 2005. They later welcomed son Derrick in 2010 and twin boys Denver and Dallas in 2011. Quintuplets Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician and Dayton arrived in 2013. Triplets Diez, Dior and Carter were born in 2017, but the family experienced a tragedy when Carter died shortly after birth. Karen and Deon’s second set of triplets, Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver, were born in 2019.

Karen also suffered two miscarriages in 2020 and 2021. Despite the family’s losses and the high cost of raising 14 children, the mom admitted that she and Deon weren’t done expanding their brood.

“No, that diaper bag is not being hung up,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “I don’t feel complete. I don’t think we are 100 percent complete.”

Deon added, “[I] think when you have created – what I think we have created – in this home, the love, the amount of love, I could just never get tired of.”

New episodes of Doubling Down With the Derricos season 5 air on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.