Inside the ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Family’s House Before Karen and Deon’s Divorce: Photos

Fans of the TLC reality show Doubling Down With the Derricos were invited into Deon Derrico and Karen Derrico‘s former Las Vegas house for five seasons before the couple filed for divorce on June 4, 2024.

The parents of 14, who finalized their divorce two days later on June 6, had just moved into their new home before the divorce. Their move was documented on the show’s 5th season, which aired its final episode on July 2.