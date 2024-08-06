The parents of 14, who finalized their divorce two days later on June 6, had just moved into their new home before the divorce. Their move was documented on the show’s 5th season, which aired its final episode on July 2.
The family’s kitchen featured a large island over which they hung multiple pots and pans. Karen and Deon share kids Darian, Derrick, Dallas, Denver, Diez, Dior, quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, and triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver.
Derricos Dance Floor
The living room area was spacious and covered in a light carpet for the Derrico children to spend quality family time playing games or watching movies.
Let Your Garden Grown
In 2023, Karen revealed that her kids started a garden outside of their home. “So proud of our children! @derrickdderrico Deniko And Dariz worked together and put together our first garden! Summer school Project!! Continue to follow to see the growth! We planted cucumbers, cabbage, watermelons and carrots!” she wrote on May 16, 2023. However, by September of that year, she revealed that the garden “thrived at first, however later died!” adding, “We enlisted the help of @gardenfarms and added irrigation and the best soil! Now we have started it again and my little herbalist @derrickdderrico is eager to have some veggies grown and on our table for Thanksgiving!!”
Backyard Fun
Because Deon and Karen decided to homeschool the Derrico children, they are able take breaks right outside. “Does your child’s Recess allow them to skate?? Ours do!!” Karen captioned a video of the kids roller skating outside in the backyard.
Keeping Clean
In one clip Karen shared to Instagram in January 2023, Daician can be seen mopping the floor of what appears to be the Derricos’ laundry room. “Mop baby, Good job!!!” Karen wrote over the clip.
Working Space
With the kids being taught from home, Deon and Karen need to make sure they have enough space for their children to get to work. “Ready! Set! Go! Learning never stops!” Karen captioned a picture of the kids at work in the kitchen and living room. “Quick math drill! Prize?? Whoever gets all 60 problems correct and the fastest, gets an additional 20 minutes to stay up! The others have to go to bed on their regular scheduled time! Winner… DENIKO!!!!!”
Simple Staircase
The staircase in the Derricos’ former home was a simple shade of white, and pictures can be seen hanging on the walls leading upstairs. In an Instagram post from July 2022, Deon shared a video clip of Dallas and Denver walking down the steps to find their new iPhones, writing, “As a parent there is [no] greater Joy, than rewarding our beautiful and humble children with the rewards from their good behavior! We find every little moment to remind our babies that they are loved, appreciated, respected, and cherished all while maintaining a balanced environment for proper and education and spiritual growth!”
Home Studio
Because there was so much filming happening in and around the Derrico household, it appears that a room once set up to be a nursery is now where camera crews set up. “My current Situation…” Deon captioned a photo shared to Instagram on November 30, 2019, showing multiple crew members set up with cameras and recording devices.