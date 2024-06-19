Doubling Down With the Derricos star Deon Derrico broke his silence on his split from Karen Derrico, two weeks after the pair filed for divorce.

“When you have nothing else in this world as long as you have your great health and family nothing else really matters!” Deon, 53, captioned a photo with his 14 kids and mother, Marian Derrico, via Instagram on Tuesday, June 18.

The update comes days after news broke that the parents of 14 filed for divorce on June 4, per legal documents obtained by TMZ. The request was finalized just two days later on June 6.

The ex-couple, who married in 2005, will share legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally, according to the outlet. Deon is required to pay $1,166 per month in child support, while Karen, 44, will be responsible for the children’s medical insurance.

Deon and Karen’s eldest daughter, Darian, was excluded from the filing as she is no longer a minor.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” the pair said in a statement after news of their divorce was revealed. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

The large family first showcased their interesting dynamic in 2020 with their TLC series, Doubling Down With the Derricos.

The former couple had 15 biological children from just six pregnancies. Karen gave birth to daughter Darian in 2005, followed by son Derrick in 2010, and twin boys Denver and Dallas in 2011. Quintuplets Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician, and Dayton joined the family in 2013. In 2017, triplets Diez, Dior, and Carter were born, though Carter passed away shortly after birth. They welcomed a second set of triplets, Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver, in 2019.

Courtesy of TLC/Youtube (2)

Karen tragically experienced two miscarriages in late 2020 and late 2021. Despite spending “$2,500 to $3,500 a month” on groceries for their large family, she previously mentioned that they did not want to stop having children.

“No, that diaper bag is not being hung up,” Karen told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “I don’t feel complete. I don’t think we are 100 percent complete.”

Deon added, “[I] think when you have created – what I think we have created – in this home, the love, the amount of love, I could just never get tired of.”

Karen and Deon are seemingly still on good terms as they coparent their large family. The mother of 14 shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute post dedicated to her former husband on June 16.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best father any 14 children can ask for!” she captioned a Instagram Reel full of memories. “@deonderrico Also, to all the great father’s out there! Happy Father’s Day and may your day be filled with love, joy and rest!”

Season 5 of the family’s TLC show is currently airing, featuring the couple managing their large family while searching for a new house. According to an official synopsis, it’s been a “forever process and is putting a strain on Deon and Karen’s marriage.”