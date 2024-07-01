Doubling Down With the Derricos stars Deon Derrico and Karen Derrico sold their home before they announced their divorce during the season 5 finale of the TLC show.

In a teaser clip for the season finale on Tuesday, July 2, shared on TLC’s Instagram page, Deon, 52, admitted to his family that moving would be a “bittersweet” experience. “This house has been the OG that has really seen a lot of y’all,” he told Karen, 44, and their 14 kids. “Remember, the younger five babies, they only remember this house.”

Karen then recalled “bringing the babies home” to the house, and a flashback scene showed Deon and their elder kids greeting the former couple’s triplets – Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver– for the first time.

The kids then listed what they would miss about the home, including the “hot cacao,” celebrating Thanksgiving with Deon’s nephew Amani after his health scare and decorating for Christmas.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

“We have a lot of sweet, fun memories here,” Karen told their kids. “But Poppy and I are gonna make sure that we create good memories in a new house.”

Despite revealing they were moving out of their house, the family did not share where they planned to move next.

The episode will air just one month after they filed for divorce on June 4. The divorce proceedings didn’t last long, and it was finalized just two days later on June 6.

The exes quickly decided to split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children. In addition to the triplets, they share kids Derrick, twins Dallas and Denver, quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz and twins Diez and Dior. Deon and Karen also share daughter Darian, though a custody agreement was not necessary since she is a legal adult.

Additionally, Deon has been ordered to pay Karen $1,166 per month in child support. Meanwhile, Karen will be responsible to cover all of their kids’ medical insurance.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” the former couple said in a joint statement shortly after news of their split made headlines. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

TLC

Two weeks after their divorce was finalized, Deon broke his silence by assuring his fans that he is happy and healthy. “When you have nothing else in this world as long as you have your great health and family nothing else really matters!” the reality star wrote via Instagram on June 18.

More recently, Deon admitted he was “dealing with a lot” during a social media post shared on June 25. “I have a PSA – public service announcement. I am doing mentally great,” he said in an Instagram video. “I really and truly am. It’s not a cover-up, it’s not a facade. I’m doing very good.”

After noting that there was “a lot going on,” he promised his fans that he’s “not suicidal.”

“Again I’m not depressed nor sad albeit I’ve been inundated with a lot of challenges here recently, but I’m emotionally very healthy, sound in my thinking, and feeling very blessed for my great health and family!!!” Deon captioned the clip.