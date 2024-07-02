Actor Donald Sutherland owned a $3 million condo in Florida at the time of his death — which he purchased after selling off his properties on the west coast over a decade ago, In Touch has learned.

According to real estate records, the A-list star and his wife Francine Racette purchased a modest two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,960 square foot property in 2012 for $1,610,000. The real estate listing touted a semiprivate elevator, state of the art gourmet kitchen, marble floors, and a spacious floor plan.

The condo is located in a 44-story luxury building in South Beach. The community comes with 24-hour valet and security.

Donald previously lived in a beachfront pad in Santa Monica, California until 2006.

Art Zelin / Getty

He sold off the three-bedroom, two-bathroom pad in 2006 — after living in it since 1970.

“Boasting a charming nautical theme throughout, this property offers a picturesque seaside lifestyle with breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and stunning sunsets,” the listing read.

According to a report, it appeared Donald moved to Beverly Hills for a brief period before his move to Miami, Florida.

Last week, Donald passed away at the age of 88. The Hunger Games star passed away in Miami after a long illness, according to his talent agency CAA. Donald’s famous son Kiefer Sutherland wrote on Instagram, “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film.”

He added, “Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence said Donald was “a true human being — and not all of us are.” He said the actor would get “sick with nerves before the first day’s shoot — even after making 120 films.”

He added, “He could identify with any of us. His presence and his nature, his life and his mind are an asset for everyone. We all come and go physically, but as a being, he was really special and unique.” Bob Riha, Jr / Getty

Director Ron Howard wrote, “I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft. One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence.”

“I’m a big fan of his and one of my favorite performances of his was with Mary Tyler Moore in Ordinary People,” Carol Burnett said. “He tore my heart apart. He was so wonderful, and it was a different role for him, a different kind of a role for Donald.”

Actress Jane Fonda wrote after learning the news of his passing, “We loved working together. Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me, such as the FTA Show, an anti-Vietnam war tour that performed for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971. I am heartbroken.”

During his career, Donald had roles in The Dirty Dozen, M*A*S*H, JFK, Six Degrees of Separation, The Italian Job, Ordinary People, Trust and countless other projects.