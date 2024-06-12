Don Lemon is so eager to make a comeback after his jaw-dropping CNN firing he’s taking a wild leap — he’s pitching a reality show about his path to fatherhood with new husband Tim Malone.

“In a daring move to revive his career and offer fans a peek into his personal life, Don is gearing up to document their rollercoaster journey of becoming dads,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the 58-year-old.

“Don’s a massive reality TV junkie and tight pals with Real Housewives star Countess Luann [de Lesseps]. Sharing his journey to fatherhood is a monumental moment he can’t wait to broadcast!”