Billy Ray Cyrus is leaving achy-breaky hearts everywhere in his wake after he was caught trashing both ex-wives Firerose and Tish Cyrus in a tirade caught on tape and leaked late last month.

Sources exclusively tell In Touch Billy’s loved ones, including Dolly Parton, are urging him to confront his demons and get help.

On the tape, the country hitmaker, 62, calls Firerose, 35, an “idiot,” “a selfish f–king bitch” and repeatedly tells her to shut up.

He also bashes Tish, 57, whom he divorced in 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage. They share five adult children: Brandi Cyrus, 37, Trace Cyrus, 35, Miley Cyrus, 31, Braison Cyrus, 30, and Noah Cyrus, 24. Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace, who he explains on the tape are “from a previous marriage.”

Later he corrects himself. “No, wait a minute, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children … she was impregnated by two different men … Everyone knows the devil’s a skank.”

In leaked text messages with his manager, he continues to trash Tish, saying, “She is a liar … and a cheat. Complete skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud.”

As previously reported, Miley tried to talk her dad out of marrying Firerose and refused to attend their wedding in protest, but after the release of the tape, things are worse than ever.

“Miley is saying she never wants to lay eyes on her dad again, the whole family is completely divided, it’s very sad,” says the source. “A lot of people are extremely worried about how toxic this has gotten, especially Dolly, who is Miley’s godmother.”

The country music icon, 78, has been pals with Billy Ray for decades, but In Touch‘s source says if he doesn’t get help, she may cut ties with him for good.

“It breaks Dolly’s heart to see the Cyrus family so at odds, she loves them all. She’s aware of the awful things he’s been caught saying and it’s shocking and apparent to her and everyone else in Billy Ray’s world he needs to take some responsibility and stop lashing out and blaming those around him for his issues,” insists the source.

Adds the insider, “Anger management seems the first step but not before a groveling apology to those he’s offended. Billy Ray has a lot of work to do if he’s to get any face time with Dolly again soon, if ever.”