Close call. Duane “Dog” Chapman revealed he had a cancer scare following the death of his late wife, Beth Chapman. “The good news is I’m not dying,” the bounty hunter, 67, told The Sun.

“I had a sore on my head and the doctor called me and said, ‘You have cancer.’ And I’m like ‘Oh great,’” the TV personality continued in an article published on Tuesday, May 5. “I said, ‘Is there an expiration date?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, it’s a quick one. So you need to get up here right now and let us cut it out of your head.'”

Luckily, the four-hour surgery went well as his cancer was not “the deadly type,” adding, “It’s like a skin sore.” He had two cancerous spots on his face removed, one on his nose and one on his forehead, leaving him with a total of 18 stitches.

Dog was feeling down after he had to drive himself home from surgery and realized he had no one to take care of him. His wife of 13 years, Beth, passed away on June 6, 2019, after losing her own battle with cancer. After going through a similar, scary experience without his beloved by his side, he said he felt “really depressed” and “so alone.”

During his drive back from the hospital, he pulled his car over to pray. Duane recalled yearning for a woman to grow old with. He was feeling discouraged since his celebrity status makes dating a little tricky. “I got all these girls sending me pictures without their shirts on I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do?’” he said.

“So I said ‘I’ve got to have somebody Lord, Beth is up there partying in Heaven and I’m down here balling my eyes out here every single day. Lord, I need more,’” he added.

Shortly after Dog prayed for his soulmate he received a text from Francie Frane, a widow who lost her husband six months before Beth had passed. Francie had reached out to Dog after he tried to contact her husband, Bob, to hire his excavating company. Francie sadly reported to Dog her husband had passed. Considering the timing and their similar hardships, Dog believed they were meant to be.

“They both lost their spouses to cancer, so they know what it’s like to go through that and they are helping each other through it,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star’s daughter Lyssa Chapman told The Sun. “But at the same time, they are being very respectful of each other’s grieving process and they’re not trying to replace each other’s partner.”

The happy couple announced their engagement on Monday, May 4. They are looking forward to blending their families and having the “biggest wedding there’s ever been.”