Miranda Lambert Has a Lot of Tattoos! See Photos of Her Ink Collection and Learn the Meanings

Miranda Lambert is known for her impressive vocals and unapologetic musical style, being one of the most successful artists of all time. From her bold hits such as “Kerosene” and “Somethin’ Bad,” to winning multiple awards for her work, the Tennessee resident introduced a new flavor to the country music genre. As the daring lady she is, Miranda has changed her style and appearance over the years, but did she ever get a tattoo? As loyal fans know, the blonde beauty, indeed, has several inspirational tattoos over her body.

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” songstress has previously spoken out about her various ink designs, citing different sources of inspiration behind each tattoo. In March 2020, Miranda opened up to People about the meaning behind her queen of hearts design, which is located on her right forearm.

“It represents a lot of things in my life,” she told the outlet at the time. “I was going from one phase of life to a new one and starting to take care of me and not worry about what was around me. It’s about making sure I know that I’m the queen of my own heart. I love it.”

Perhaps one of her most noticeable tattoos is the one on her left forearm of two guns with wings. In June 2012, Miranda revealed that her parents weren’t thrilled about her new art.

“I got it when I was 22 on tour with George Strait,” the Academy of Country Music Award winner told USA Today at the time. “It’s the first thing I ever did without asking my parents. My dad didn’t speak to me for a week.”

Five years later, Miranda recalled the rift the specific tattoo caused between her and her dad while speaking with Meghan McCain for The Daily Beast.

“The only reason I regret it is because my dad was pissed,” the Texas native admitted, before adding, “I love it, it’s kind of become my signature, it’s on everything I have, it’s my logo, it’s on all my backdrops — but my dad was upset. He’s kind of old school, so he took it personally. But we’ve gotten past it.”

Miranda even referred to the infamous design in her hit song “Heart Like Mine,” which includes the lyrics, “Daddy cried when he saw my tattoo / Said he loved me anyway.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Miranda’s tattoos!