A wild journey! Bachelor Matt James’ season is full of twists and turns, but does he find love and get engaged? See spoilers about season 25 below.

Although his final ladies have not yet been revealed, it looks like Matt, 29, gets engaged during the finale. Teasers show him standing at what appears to be the last rose ceremony looking longingly at a diamond engagement ring. Of course, the reality dating franchise loves toying with fans, so prepare to expect the unexpected.

It’s clear there are some ladies who catch his eye from the beginning. Contestant Abigail Heringer stood out among over 30 ladies on night one and scored the first impression rose after stepping out of the limo.

Abigail was born deaf and now wears cochlear implants. “I was surprised she was willing to share her story about her hearing loss,” her mother, Suzie, told the Salem Statesman Journal during an October interview. “It’s something she usually doesn’t talk much about.”

Although the gorgeous contestant’s ABC bio says she “doesn’t believe in love at first sight,” Matt could definitely be the one to change that. Season 25 was a transformative process for everyone, including the Wake Forest grad, who previously confessed he had never been in love before.

“It’s not that he hasn’t said ‘I love you’ before. I think the problem with him is he realized being the Bachelor, he had never fully understood what it means. He didn’t understand the weight of it,” show host Chris Harrison further explained to Us Weekly in November.

“He is a different man than when he came to us in and he got really a crash course because he didn’t get the few steps of being on the show. He really just ripped the Band-Aid off and sometimes that hurts a little bit. So, I think he had a bit of a rude awakening of the man he is, the way he loves [and] what love means to him,” the ABC personality, 49, continued. “It really is an amazing journey you’re going to take with Matt, not just as the Bachelor but also as this man who realizes, ‘Wow, OK, this is love and this is what it means and I’m really here to find this.’”

This may be ~the most dramatic season ever.~ Good luck, Matt!

Be sure to tune in to new episodes of The Bachelor on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET.