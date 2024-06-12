Kevin Jonas revealed he underwent surgery after his doctor detected he had skin cancer. How did the surgery go, what type of skin cancer did he have and what has the “Lovebug” musician said about his health?

Does Kevin Jonas Have Skin Cancer?

The father of two took to Instagram on June 11, 2024, to reveal he had surgery to remove skin cancer. “So today I am getting a basal-cell carcinoma removed from my head,” he explained in the video.

Kevin then moved the camera to show a mole at the top of his forehead. “Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that has started to grow,” he continued. “And now I have to get surgery to remove it, so here we go.”

Following the procedure, Kevin continued to update his fans by showing off a bandage that was placed on his head. He then lifted the gauze to reveal the incision. His jaw dropped as he saw the cut, though he covered the wound with a surprised face emoji so that fans didn’t have to see the visual.

The procedure was seemingly quick, and Kevin was able to head home shortly after.

“All right, I’m all done,” he said at the end of the video, which was filmed as he sat in a car. “Now it’s time to heal. Heading home. Make sure to get those moles checked people.”

Kevin reiterated the statement in the caption. “Friendly reminder to get your moles checked,” the “Burnin’ Up” musician simply wrote about alongside the video.

Shortly after he shared the video, many of Kevin’s friends and fans took to the comments section to send their well wishes. “You just scared us a bunch!!! Happy to know you’re recovering, I love you so much and wish you a lot of health!” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Glad you caught it! Hopefully a speedy recovery!”

What Kind of Skin Cancer Did Kevin Jonas Have?

The New Jersey resident said he had basal-cell carcinoma, which begins in the basal cells. The Mayo Clinic defines the cell as being within “the skin that produces new skin cells as old ones die off.”

Courtesy of Kevin Jonas/Instagram

“Basal cell carcinoma often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, though it can take other forms. Basal cell carcinoma occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck,” the website continued.

Most basal cell carcinomas are “caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight.” The Mayo Clinic added that the condition can be avoided by staying out of the sun and wearing sunscreen.