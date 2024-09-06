Eminem recently celebrated love when he danced with daughter Hailie Jade Scott during her May 18 wedding to Evan McClintock.

However, the “Lose Yourself” rapper is no longer married to Hailie’s mother, ex Kimberly “Kim” Scott. In Touch looks back on the music producer’s dating history.

Who Was Eminem Previously Married To?

Eminem rarely addresses his love life in interviews or on social media, but there is one person he was publicly in a relationship with. The rapper was married twice to now ex-wife Kim Scott.

The pair met years ago when Kim — who ran away from her parents with late twin sister Dawn Scott — had just gotten out of a youth home, Eminem revealed to Rolling Stone in 2004. “I was at a friends house, and his sister was friends with her, but she hadn’t seen Kim in a while ’cause she was in the youth home,” he recalled. “And I’m standing on the table with my shirt off, on top of their coffee table with a Kangol on, mocking the words to LL Cool J‘s ‘I’m Bad.’ And I turn around and she’s at the door. Her friend hands her a cigarette.”

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The two welcomed daughter Hailie in December 1995 and tied the knot four years later on June 14, 1999. Eminem also adopted Kim’s biological daughter, Stevie Laine, and niece Alaina Marie. They called it quits two years later but remained close as they continued to coparent. The former couple gave their love a second shot when they were married again on January 14, 2006; however, they split just a few months later, and their divorce was finalized by the end of that year.

Celebrity Crossword 35 Crosswords Play now

Who Has Eminem Previously Dated?

Though the Slim Shady artist hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone else in the past, he was rumored to date a few celebrities. He claimed to have dated Mariah Carey in 2001, but the “We Belong Together” singer has since denied ever having a romantic relationship with him.

Eminem was also linked to American Pie star Tara Reid in 2004 — and mentioned her in his track “Kamikaze” in 2018 — but it was never confirmed whether or not they officially were in a relationship. He and former Pussycat Dolls bandmate Kaya Jones also sparked dating rumors, but they were never confirmed to date.

Is Eminem Dating Anyone?

Eminem is currently single. In June 2024, an insider exclusively told In Touch the Grammy winner “is too paranoid to give any woman a shot.” The musician, who famously rapped about his tumultuous relationship with ex Kim, “says he’s scarred for life,” the source added. “He just can’t bring himself to trust anyone enough to open up to them. But his friends know that deep down he’d love to be in a relationship. It’s really sad to see him so lonely — they wish he’d let his guard down and open up to finding love again.”

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

However, in a 2017 interview with Vulture, Eminem did briefly talk about his past experiences going out as a single man. “It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public,” he said. “Dating’s just not where I’m at lately.” When asked where singles like him go to meet people, he revealed… Tinder! He also admitted, “I also used to go to strip clubs. What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me.”