This article was originally published on Why Does CBD Work. To view the original article, click here.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating phytocannabinoid derived from the hemp plant. Studies show that it has many potential therapeutic effects and health benefits. This is predominantly because CBD positively stimulates the human ECS thereby regulating homeostasis. Its two main receptors namely CB1 and CB2, are widespread throughout. Reducing anxiety, pain, inflammation, and stress are a few of its renowned therapeutic effects. Moreover, this compound is safe as there are no major side effects reported at normal doses. In this article, we will investigate how CBD supports weight loss; read on to know more about this.

How CBD Impacts Metabolism?

As already stated, cannabidiol (CBD) stimulates the ECS, which regulates homeostasis. Metabolism is an important homeostatic function that significantly influences body weight. Studies show that cannabidiol affects the development of immature fat cells referred to as preadipocytes.

According to a study CBD has the following effects:

It stimulates the genes that produce proteins, which enhances the oxidation and breakdown of fat.

It demotes the utterance of proteins that are involved in fat cell generation or lipogenesis.

It increases the activity of mitochondria; they are known as the powerhouse of cells as they are involved in producing energy.

It is assumed that these effects of cannabidiol (CBD) are due to its ability to induce browning of fat cells. You must know that there are two adipocytes, white and brown. White adipocytes are more abundantly found in the human body, and their function is to store fat. Brown adipocytes involved in heat generation usually get activated when you start getting chills. Also, studies show that boosting the brown fat cells improves the tolerance to glucose and can help with losing weight.

Can You Use CBD For Avoiding Metabolic Dysfunction?

Potential CBD uses are to avoid the development of metabolic dysfunction. You must know that the overactivation of the endocannabinoid system, especially through the CB1 receptors can increase fat gain along the mid-section of the body. This also increases the insulin resistance of muscle tissues and the glucose intake of adipocytes. As a result of their combined effect, you experience metabolic dysfunction. Animal studies have shown that administering CBD recedes the food intake and thereby controls weight gain. It is assumed that the latter is due to the browning of white fat cells.

Alongside aiding in weight loss, regular intake of cannabidiol (CBD) can impart health benefits. It can be useful for preventing the development of chronic diseases. We hope that this article clarified your doubts about using CBD for weight loss.

