Does Allison Holker Have a New Boyfriend Dating Updates

Allison Holker appears to have found love again after husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss‘ suicide in December 2022. Fans want to know more about her relationship.

Does Allison Holker Have a New Boyfriend?

The former Dancing With the Stars pro shared an Instagram photo on August 28, 2024, showing the shadow her holding hands with a mystery man. Allison’s caption was a simple red heart emoji.

Allison did not reveal the identity of her new boyfriend, but it was her first post about a relationship since Stephen’s death.

Celebrity pals and fans were thrilled for Allison in the comments. DWTS judge Julianne Hough and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak both left red heart emojis, while The Talk panelist Amanda Kloots wrote, “Very happy for you,” to which Allison responded, “Thank you babe.”

Courtesy of Allison Holker/Instagram

“Everyone deserves another love chance. I wish you nothing but love and happiness, Allison,” one fan gushed, while another added, “Absolutely love this. Wishing you nothing but happiness!!!! You deserve this so so much !! Makes my heart melt seeing this.”

How Did Allison Holker and Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss Meet?

Allison and Stephen met during season 7 of the popular dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance, and married in 2013. Together they shared two children: Maddox and Zaia. Stephen was also the stepfather to Allison’s daughter Weslie.

What Happened to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss?

Stephen, who was best known as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, checked into the Oak Creek Inn in the Encino area of Los Angeles on December 12, 2022, sources confirmed to In Touch. When he did not check out the following morning and did not answer his hotel room door after repeated attempts, hotel management opened the room. The popular dancer’s body was discovered upon entry and police were called immediately.

The Montgomery, Alabama, native’s cause of death was later ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, listing a gunshot wound to the head. No alcohol or drugs were found in Stephen’s system during his autopsy. He was 40 years old.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband, Stephen, has left us,” Allison said in a statement to People on December 14, 2022. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Getty Images

Allison Holker and Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss Shared Loving Tributes Prior to His Suicide

Allison shared a wedding anniversary tribute to her husband on December 10, 2022, three days before his body was discovered.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” she wrote alongside a video from their wedding day. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby, and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

Stephen also shared an anniversary post, writing, “Happy anniversary my love,” next to a photo of the couple having their first dance at their wedding.

Allison Wrote a Book About Her Family With Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss

The Design Star: Next Gen star released a picture book in January 2024 called Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, in which she listed her late husband as a co-author.

“Mom, Dad, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia groove through the ups and downs of a typical day, from spilled milk at the breakfast table to a tough day at school to a rained-out game. A reminder of the power of dance, this Boss Family Groove embodies the importance of spreading love and kindness with every song,” the book’s synopsis read.

“I hope that this book, for my children and so many others, can really represent such a beautiful side of what we have and those beautiful memories and the way we walked through life,” Allison told Entertainment Tonight on January 16, 2024.

She added, “Affirmations for myself and my late husband were such a big thing in the way we lifted our own spirits, and we were teaching that to our kids, and that’s really what this book is trying to do. I hope I can get other kids to do the same thing.”