Do 90 Day Fiance's Emily and Kobe Still Live With Her Parents?

Fans first met Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise during 90 Day Fiancé season 9. The reality series showcased Emily and Kobe’s relationship as the two navigated their long-distance romance before eventually moving in with Emily’s parents in her hometown of Saline, Kansas. The couple welcomed baby No. 3 in March 2024, and fans are curious if Emily and Kobe still live with her parents.

Do ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Emily and Kobe Still Live With Her Parents?

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Emily and Kobe officially purchased a home in November 2023. The couple bought a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on November 20, 2023, which Emily took a $249,200 loan for, according to public records viewed by In Touch. Kobe was confirmed to be living at the residence as well. The house features a spacious living room, basement, and is a little over 1,500 square feet.

Why Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Emily and Kobe Live With Her Parents?

A large part of Emily and Kobe’s storyline focused on the pair’s living arrangements. When they conceived their first child, Emily moved home to Kansas with her parents while Kobe was still in China. Shortly after she arrived back in the states, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and delayed Kobe’s move. When he finally made the move to America, the couple was shown living in her parents’ house, which caused several issues in the couple’s relationship.

Emily’s parents were OK with the living situation and understood that Kobe was looking for a job, but they warned them not to have another baby anytime soon for financial reasons. However, before their 90-day visa expired, Emily discovered she was pregnant with baby No. 2. Kobe broke the news one night during dinner, and Emily’s parents were visibly shocked by the news.

“It was a shock,” David Bieberly told producers at the time. “The best thing for them would have been to get established.”

Emily’s mom, Lisa Bieberly, added, “We wanted them to be in their own home, and she knew that. The baby’s just not coming at a great time.”

The TLC stars welcomed a daughter, Scarlett, in October 2021. A little over two years later, Emily and Kobe revealed they were expecting a third child. In March 2024, Emily gave birth to their son, Atem.

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kobe Considered Moving to Cameroon

During 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8, Emily and Kobe, along with her family, took a trip to meet Kobe’s family in Cameroon. The families got along well, and later, Kobe confessed to Emily that he had considered moving back to Africa at some point.

“I mean, it’s easier with the money we have saved, we can even rent, we can even build, if we wanna build a house,” Kobe told his wife during the July 7 episode. “We can equally do that with the amount of money we have saved already. It’s just that, okay, in America, life is expensive. Like having a house, with the money we have, it’s not gonna equate to anything.”

However, Emily was adamantly against the idea.

“I completely love your culture and tradition, but we’re also very fortunate to live in America, where our kids get to grow up,” Emily told Kobe, before adding that her answer was “No.”