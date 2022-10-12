Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Misha Bender is disrupting what it means to be an entrepreneur. He made his money like a few others recently, investing predominantly in Crypto-assets and NFTs. But originally, he was generating revenue through coding solutions and selling them to companies. His first $90,000 was from a messenger app he coded. After that, he diversified into e-commerce and set up some successful businesses before moving on to honing his marketing skills.

Misha is the son of Laurence Bender, a film producer who worked on films like Pulp Fiction. Growing up, Misha would often find himself present on film sets and meeting various actors and actresses. He also cameoed on different environmental films Laurence worked on. But being a big name in Hollywood, Misha decided not to step into filmmaking like his father.

Instead, he decided to follow the entrepreneurial route like a family friend, Elon Musk. Musk sent his kids to the same school as Misha, and it helped him catch the innovation bug.

Soon after following the tried-and-true entrepreneurial route of leaving school early and developing his first algorithm, Misha turned to a growth industry to hone his business skills: E-commerce. While E-commerce has been around for a few decades now, Misha took a chance on the more refined tools businesses can use now to create sale platforms and market offerings. It was this that allowed him to generate a lot of money that he fed into his crypto-asset trades.

His continual success in growth markets allowed Bender to become very wealthy, which got him thinking about how he could give back. Today, Misha follows a philosophy common with many crypto investors: finding a means to self-empower.

To help others effectively retire out of the rat race early, Misha created an investment platform. What separated it from other mainstream mutual funds was that he added crypto to the investment offerings, including NFTs. As a result, it’s up to the investor what they want to invest in, and they can control everything from a central platform. Even firms like Fidelity don’t offer investors the opportunity to do this.

Currently, Misha is working towards marketing his integrated investment platform and inspiring the next generation of self-made and free entrepreneurs. You may have heard of the Financial Independent Retire Early or FIRE movement that closely mirrors Bender’s same ethos. He has taken the best of the FIRE movement’s goals but surmises that you will need some income.

The natural course, thus, is to create your own revenue stream by establishing your own business. The idea is that you have the power to craft your life and get away from the 9 to 5 lifestyle you currently work in.

To complement this, Bender has partnered up with an Asian platform to produce a new software solution called Eden. This software helps sell E-commerce and marketing products to users and is Misha’s top priority to take to market.

Additionally, the trading platform and existing businesses keep him entertained as he grows them. As a result, you’ll see Misha’s business solutions in the near future and consider them a household name.