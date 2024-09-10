TikTok star and Disney influencer Caleb Graves died at age 35 after completing the 2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon.

Shortly after crossing the finish line at 7 a.m. during the Sunday, September 8, race at the Anaheim, California, amusement park, Caleb received emergency medical assistance, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The runner crossed the finish line. As soon as he did, one of the workers at the marathon noticed the gentleman was clutching his chest,” Anaheim Police Department public information officer Sergeant Matt Sutter told Us Weekly in a statement. “They noticed he was going into cardiac arrest.”

Caleb was “quickly transported to the nearby Anaheim Global Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead approximately an hour later” and an exact cause of death has not been revealed.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good confirmed to the outlet. “Our hearts are with Caleb’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Caleb was a “writer, director, screenwriter and producer” originally from Stephenville, Texas, who later relocated to Southern California, according to his website. His popular TikTok page, which has attracted over 18,000 followers, lists his interests as the Disney and Universal amusement parks, entertainment and travel.

The Texas native shared two videos preparing for the seasonal run at Disneyland in the days leading up to his death.

“Disney Halloween Half Marathon Weekend is here! Hit the runDisney race weekend expo this morning to grab my bib, shop a little merch, and get hype for the Sunday race!” he wrote alongside a montage of festive clips at the Halloween-themed event. “If you’re running this weekend, remember it will be HOT! Stay hydrated and listen to your body. Good luck to all the runners! #disney #rundisney #disneyland #disneyparks #halloween #halloweenhalfmarathon #run.”

Just one day before the race, Caleb expressed concerns about participating due to the extreme weather conditions.

“There are other places in the country that are obviously hotter, I know people are going to say, ‘Oh it’s not terrible,’ I grew up in Texas, I know what heat is like,” he told his followers. “But the UV exposure with the heat in Southern California is it’s own kind of beast, I have, maybe, some susceptibility — I don’t know if it’s temporary or long-term.”

Caleb explained that he had walked his dog outside for 20 minutes in the heat. Although he felt “fine” when he came inside, he “passed out” just 10 minutes later.

“[I] fell asleep, no control over my body. It was heat exhaustion, ’cause it’s only happened once to me before,” he explained. “I really hope I get through the race tomorrow morning. The fact that it’s early will help me out because it’s not cute to just lose control of your body, just fall asleep like that.”

Fans quickly took to the comment section of his recent post to send their condolences.

“This is heartbreaking. condolences to caleb graves’s loved ones and friends. prayers of strength,” one user wrote. Another follower added, “Our hearts are saddened today, thank you for all the smiles.”