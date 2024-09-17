Diddy’s son Christian Combs was spotted in New York City outside the U.S. District Court as prosecutors demanded no bond be set for the mogul following his arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Christian, 26, wore an all-black tracksuit and sunglasses and looked solemn outside the court on Tuesday, September 17, one day after Diddy, 54, was arrested by Homeland Security in a New York City hotel room.

According to the unsealed indictment obtained by In Touch, Diddy was hit with federal charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. A Grand Jury alleged that the mogul had abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

The indictment accused the “Last Night” artist of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse, as well as a consistent and widespread pattern of mistreatment toward women.

“To do so, [Diddy] relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

The Grand Jury alleged that the New York native had manipulated and lured women to take part in “Freak Offs,” which were carefully organized events involving sexual activities with male commercial sex workers, from 2009 to the present day. The filing said Diddy’s team and assistants were responsible for booking hotel rooms for “Freak Offs” and sex workers were allegedly often transported across state lines. Diddy “arranged, directed, masturbated during” and often filmed the “Freak Offs,” according to the indictment.

Getty

During searches of Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles, law enforcement “seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” according to the paperwork.

In Touch exclusively reported on Tuesday, September 17, that the government filed a letter to the judge explaining that Diddy not be released on bond, claiming that he was a serious flight risk.

“As set forth below, there is no condition, or combination of conditions, that will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of others and the community, not to mention the integrity of the proceedings. As reflected by the gravity of the charges in the Indictment, the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community. If released, he remains a serious risk of flight, despite the conditions offered by his counsel. Most glaringly, the defendant also poses a significant risk of obstructing justice,” the prosecutors wrote.

They added, “Indeed, and as set forth below, during the course of the charged conduct, the defendant has attempted to bribe security staff and threatened and interfered with witnesses to his criminal conduct. He has already tried to obstruct the Government’s investigation of this case, repeatedly contacting victims and witnesses and feeding them false narratives of events, as described in detail below.”

Following his arrest, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”