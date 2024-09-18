Diddy won’t be enjoying fine dining anytime soon and will have to get used to cereal for breakfast and beef tacos for dinner, In Touch has learned.

In Touch obtained the menu for the Federal Bureau of Prisons after Diddy, 54, was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, when a judge denied his request for bond.

The prison is known for harsh conditions. Other celebrity inmates who have served time at the facility are R. Kelly, Fetty Wap, Allison Mack and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The prison cell is a far cry the rapper’s mega-mansions in Los Angeles and Miami.

The breakfast menu for inmates includes fruit, cereal, breakfast cakes and skim milk. Inmates also having the option for coffee.

The lunch options, depending on the day, include scrambled eggs, a chicken wrap, chicken patty sandwich, black bean burger, baked chicken, baked fish or beef tacos.

The inmates’ sides include cole slaw, biscuits, fruit, green beans, pinto beans, rice, green peas and corn. Diddy will have his option of chili mac, Sailsbury steak, turkey roast, pasta, beef & broccoli or chicken fried rice for dinner. On the weekend, Diddy will be served cheese pizza with spinach.

As In Touch previously reported, Diddy was arrested by federal agents on Monday, September 16.

A grand jury indictment revealed the mogul had been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping charges.

The legal documents accused Diddy of having abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

“To do so, [Diddy] relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” the indictment read.

In court documents, prosecutors detailed “Freak Offs” that Diddy allegedly manipulated women to participate in. “Freak Offs” were “highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers.”

The prosecutors said Diddy would arrange, direct, masturbate during and film the sessions. Prosecutors alleged Diddy would use the videos he filmed against women. Over 1,000 bottles of lube and baby oil were found at Diddy’s home during raids by the feds earlier this year.

Following his arrest, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but is not criminal.”

He added, “To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Prosecutors argued to keep Diddy behind bars. “There is no condition, or combination of conditions, that will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of others and the community, not to mention the integrity of the proceedings. As reflected by the gravity of the charges in the Indictment, the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community. If released, he remains a serious risk of flight, despite the conditions offered by his counsel. Most glaringly, the defendant also poses a significant risk of obstructing justice,” the prosecutors wrote.

Diddy and his team proposed a $50 million bond. The judge sided with prosecutors and denied bond.