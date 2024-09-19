Diddy was denied his second plea to be released on bond and will be stuck at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — and In Touch has obtained the disgraced mogul’s commissary list.

Diddy, 54, was sent to the New York prison after a judge rejected his $50 million bond package, which included drug testing and having no female visitors over to his home.

The detention center, which some have described as “hell on earth,” has a very limited commissary list for inmates.

Diddy will have his choice of purchasing a six-pack of water for $4.50, decaffeinated coffee for $3.55 or powered milk for $5.75.

The man known for living the high life and who prosecutors estimated was worth potentially $1 billion will have to settle for a small selection of food.

The commissary sells sugar-free honey for $3.70, jalapeño wheels for $3.20, peanut butter for $3.15, Velveeta cheese blocks for $3.70, chicken stock cubes for $1,80, tuna in Thai chili sauce for $2.50, turkey log with honey pepper for $2.70, a hot and spicy beef sausage log for $2.55, a spam pouch for $1.50, hot chili with beans for $1.95 or unsalted crackers for $1.95.

Paras Griffin / Getty

Other items include cheese, crackers, curry powder, chocolate covered pretzels, Chips Ahoy cookies, granola bars, cashews, unsalted peanuts, Snickers Bar, Hershey’s Bar, sugar-free candy, macaroni & cheese and flour tortillas.

Diddy will be able to splurge and purchase more expensive food items like the rib steak meal for $9.95, bone-in chicken meal for $5.45 or the dark chocolate bar for $2.25.

The entertainer will be able to stock up on clothing items too.

Diddy can buy sweatshirts for $16.15 or thermal pants for about $8. He can listen to the radio by purchasing a player for $15.60 or buy New Balance sneakers for $55. Other items include body wash, soap, razor, hair brushes and other maintenance items.

Diddy can also buy rosary beads for $1.50.

Diddy was arrested on Monday, September 16, in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He’s been behind bars ever since. The entertainer pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors pleaded for Diddy to remain behind bars and not be released on bond.

The government called Diddy a “serious flight risk” who had the means to flee.

Neilson Barnard / Getty

Prosecutors argued, “There is no condition, or combination of conditions, that will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of others and the community, not to mention the integrity of the proceedings. As reflected by the gravity of the charges in the Indictment, the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community.”

Diddy was shut down twice by two separate judges in his effort to be released.

Following his arrest, the entertainer’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but is not criminal.”

He added, “To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”