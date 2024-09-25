Diddy's Kids Defend Late Mom Kim Porter After Rapper's Arrest

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children broke their silence regarding the recent rumors surrounding their father’s arrest.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship. As well as about our mom’s tragic passing. That we feel the need to speak out,” Diddy’s children Quincy Combs, Christian Combs, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs said in a joint statement via Instagram on Tuesday, September 24. “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

The statement continued, “Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world. And nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon. The cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”

Quincy, 33, who posted the statement on his siblings’ behalf, said that they were “deeply saddened” that the world has made “a spectacle” of their mother’s death. They went on to say that Kim’s memory “should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”

“We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter. And hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves. We love you and miss you, Mommy,” the statement concluded.

Kim and Diddy, 54, dated on and off from the early ‘90s until they split for good in 2007. In November 2018, authorities arrived at Kim’s home in Toluca Lake, California, after a 911 call reported “a patient in cardiac arrest.” She was pronounced dead at the scene at the age of 47.

While her death was initially investigated, it was determined after an autopsy that Kim died of lobar pneumonia.

Earlier this month, a book released on Amazon titled KIM’S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side… claimed to be a memoir penned by Kim. The book included allegations that Diddy assaulted Kim when they dated which reignited rumors that her death was foul play. Chris Todd, whose real name is Todd Christopher Guzze, self-published the book. According to Rolling Stone, he worked on other high-profile cases such as Nicole Brown Simpson’s. However, Todd admitted that he couldn’t vouch that the memoir was factual.

“If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, ‘Life or death, is that book real?’ I have to say I don’t know. But it’s real enough to me,” Todd told Rolling Stone.

News of the book came 10 days before Diddy was arrested on September 16, months after his two mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in March. He’s been charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion but pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”