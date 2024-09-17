Bad vibes — or mounting legal bills? On September 8, Sean “Diddy” Combs listed his L.A. mansion — which was raided by federal agents in March amid sex-trafficking and abuse allegations — for $61.5 million. While one source says Diddy’s home base is Miami “and he doesn’t need the L.A. place,” another tells In Touch exclusively that Diddy needs fast cash to pay legal fees. “Defending him against these serious charges is a huge undertaking, and it’s gotten very expensive,” says a source. The 17,000-square-foot home features 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a two-story guesthouse. “He will hate to part with it, but he has no other choice.”

The rapper, 54, was arrested in New York on Monday, September 16, and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

The singer pleaded not guilty to the allegations in New York the following day, offering to pay a $50 million bail and to wear a GPS monitor, according to TMZ.

However, prosecutors filed a letter to the judge asking to deny Diddy bail, calling him “a serious” flight risk.

“As set forth below, there is no condition, or combination of conditions, that will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of others and the community, not to mention the integrity of the proceedings,” their statement continued, adding that he “poses a significant risk of obstructing justice.” “As reflected by the gravity of the charges in the Indictment, the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community.”

The judge ultimately denied Diddy’s request for bail and the rapper will remain in custody.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.