Diddy‘s latest accuser, Thalia Graves, is quickly making moves to serve the disgraced mogul at the Brooklyn prison he was sent to after being denied bond, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Thalia, 48, and her legal team, which includes the powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred, plan to have the legal papers handed to Diddy, 54, at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The mogul has been behind bars since his arrest on September 16. Federal agents drove to his New York hotel room to pick him up on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Diddy and his legal team were shut down by two separate judges in the plea to release the musician on $50 million bond until his trial. Prosecutors argued he was a “serious flight risk” and should not be released.

They argued he had the resources to flee and feared the possibility of intimidation of witnesses in the case. The judge sided with the government and denied bond.

Thalia is now using Diddy’s new address to move her case forward.

This week, Thalia sued Diddy in federal court accusing him and his head of security, Joseph Sherman, of viciously raping her at the Bad Boy Records studio in New York.

She said the incident occurred in the summer of 2001.

Thalia said her life was “violently knocked off course” because of the incident.

The suit read, “[Thalia] was 25 at the time and dating one of [Diddy’s] employees, a relationship that [Diddy] exploited to lure [Thalia] into meeting him and [Joseph] alone. Once they successfully sequestered [Thalia], [Diddy] and [Joseph] gave [Thalia] a drink, likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her briefly to lose consciousness. She awoke to find herself bound and restrained.”

Thalia claimed that the two men proceeded to brutally sexually assault her. She said Diddy “mercilessly” assaulted her while Joseph “forcefully slammed” her onto a table and slapped her during the alleged assault.

She said that “both men were undeterred by” her cries “for help throughout the attack.” Thalia said she has “never recovered” from the alleged assault.

Her lawyer said “she remained silent and did not report the crime out of fear that defendants would use their power to ruin her life, as they had repeatedly, explicitly threatened to do. To this day, [Thalia] suffers from severe depression, anxiety, and panic attacks, and still lives in fear of Defendants.”

To make matters worse, she said she learned in November 2023 that Diddy and Joseph had video-recorded the alleged assault and had shown the video to multiple men, “seeking to publicly degrade and humiliate both [Thalia] and her boyfriend.”

Her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

As In Touch first reported, Diddy’s former artist Dawn Richard filed a separate lawsuit against the musician this month. She claimed she had to beg him for food but was only allowed peanut butter shakes. Diddy denied her claims days before his arrest.

One of Diddy’s lawyers, Erica Wolff, told In Touch, “Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour. If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”