Before federal investigators discovered his “freak-offs,” Diddy predicted he would get arrested for hosting his infamous parties 25 years ago.

“They won’t even give me a permit for the parties, they don’t want me to throw the parties no more,” Diddy, 54, told ET in a resurfaced interview from 1999. “We ain’t gon stop, we gonna keep having fun, bringing people together from all walks of life.”

Diddy boasted about his luxurious parties, claiming they were so extravagant that authorities would eventually shut them down.

“You gon hear about my parties …. They gon probably be arresting me. Doing all types of crazy things because just cause we wanna have a good time,” he explained. “You know, whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated. So there’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.”

When asked how he felt about throwing parties regarded as the “hottest ticket in town,” Diddy said it “didn’t make him feel any way special.”

“It doesn’t make me feel like a bigger person,” the Bad Boy founder replied with a smile. “It just makes me feel like I know how to throw a party.”

Diddy’s comments resurfaced one week after he was arrested on September 16 in a New York City hotel room by Homeland Security and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty the following day in court and was held without bond after the grand jury’s indictment was unsealed.

The indictment accused Diddy of orchestrating and manipulating women to take part in “Freak Offs,” meticulously planned events involving sexual activities with female victims and male commercial sex workers, dating from 2009 to the present. The filing said Diddy’s team and assistants were responsible for booking hotel rooms for “Freak Offs” and sex workers were allegedly often transported across state lines. Diddy “arranged, directed, masturbated during” and often filmed the “Freak Offs,” according to the indictment. Since his arrest, footage of A-list celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Justin Bieber discussing or attending Diddy’s parties have resurfaced across social media.

In addition, a Grand Jury alleged that the “Last Night” artist had abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

“To do so, [Diddy] relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

The arrest came after a months-long investigation, which included raids on Diddy’s mansions in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida. During the searches, authorities “seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” as detailed in the official paperwork.

Diddy appeared in court on September 18 and offered his $48 million Miami home and his mother’s house as collateral in an appeal against the bond denial. His request was denied by the judge after federal prosecutors argued that the celebrity needed to be kept in custody.