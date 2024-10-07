Diddy Planned to Go ‘Crazy’ With Justin Bieber in Resurfaced 2009 Clip

A troubling video resurfaced of Diddy talking about going “buck full crazy” and “getting some girls” while having a 48-hour guardianship over then-15-year-old Justin Bieber.

In the clip, which was first uploaded on Justin’s YouTube account in 2009, the “Baby” singer, 30, and Bad Boys Records founder, 54, listed their itinerary while playing coy about their activities.

“So, check this out, yo. Justin – have you ever seen the movie 48 Hours? Right now, he’s having 48 hours with Diddy where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose,” Diddy said alongside Justin. “But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

The Sean John founder claimed that he had been given temporary “custody” over Justin and explained that the Canada native was “signed to Usher and [Diddy] I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.”

“I don’t have legal guardianship of [Justin] but for the next 48 hours he’s with me and we’re gonna go buck full crazy,” Diddy said.

YouTube/ Justin Bieber

Justin, for his part, smiled while Diddy spoke into the camera, wearing a white T-shirt, a purple and black flannel and a backward baseball cap. The two were sitting next to a silver Lamborghini, which Diddy revealed to Justin earlier in the video and promised he could drive it when he turned 16.

The “Yummy” artist was visibly the most excited about the car and gushed that they were going to drive it around town that night. Diddy then asked the pop star what he wanted to do over the next two days.

“The next 48 hours – let’s just go get some girls. Go hang out some,” Justin replied.

“A man after my heart, that’s what I’m talking about,” Diddy said, before dabbing Justin up and giving him a hug.

Justin’s resurfaced clip caught the attention of fans after Diddy was arrested in September for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“I told you guys I produced a song for DIDDY and I wanted to show it to him and you got his attention. Best fans in the world,” Justin wrote in the post’s description. “Well this past weekend I spent 48 HRS with DIDDY and had some fun. Here is some of the action. Thanks for the car PUFF … haha.”

Fans have recently chimed off in the comments section of Justin’s post and pointed out his behaviors in the video.

“You can tell that Justin is putting a fake smile but you can really see in his eyes that he’s scared and hurt behind closed doors. No child deserves to go through this,” one person wrote.

A second fan commented, “The way he’s trying to mimic Diddy, he saw him as a role model, and look what Diddy did. I’m sobbing.”

“The fact that this has been public for 14 years and we all batted an eye to it is really telling,” a third person wrote.

Amid Diddy’s arrest, authorities have evidence, including over 1,000 bottles of baby oil, that was used for the rapper’s alleged “Freak Off” parties.

YouTube/ Justin Bieber

“Hearing all of the horrific stories fans are looking at his associations with other stars in a whole new light,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in a story published on October 3.

The source later admitted, “The last thing Justin wants to do is relive or even discuss his complicated friendship with Diddy. But he’s finally breaking his silence to his friends about his nightmare experience and the private hell it’s caused him.”

On October 1, Diddy was accused of sexually assaulting 120 alleged victims, some of whom were minors during the alleged incidents.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” Diddy’s attorney Erica Wolff told TMZ in a statement at the time. “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”