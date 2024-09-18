Diddy has offered to submit to weekly drug tests and restrict female visitors to his Miami mansion after his initial plea for bond was rejected, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

In Touch obtained the letter submitted by Diddy’s lawyer Mark Agnifilo on Wednesday, September 18, the day after the judge denied the mogul’s proposed $50 million bond package by the mogul.

Diddy, 54, was arrested on Monday, September 16, on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

A grand jury found that Diddy had abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct” for years.

The indictment accused Diddy of being verbally, physically, and sexually abusive. Prosecutors detailed “Freak Offs” that Diddy arranged between women he allegedly manipulated to participate and male sex workers.

A “Freak Off” was described as a lengthy sexual performance directed by Diddy that he watched and filmed. The alleged “Freak Offs” were planned by Diddy’s team, according to the indictment.

Ethan Miller / Getty

Prosecutors argued that Diddy should remain behind bars and was a “serious flight risk.”

The government argued, “There is no condition, or combination of conditions, that will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of others and the community, not to mention the integrity of the proceedings. As reflected by the gravity of the charges in the Indictment, the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community.”

Prosecutors added, “If released, he remains a serious risk of flight, despite the conditions offered by his counsel. Most glaringly, the defendant also poses a significant risk of obstructing justice.”

In an effort to be released on bond until his trial, Diddy offered to put his Miami mansion, worth $48 million, up as collateral along with his mother’s $2 million home. He said he would limit his travel to Florida, New York and New Jersey. He also said he was willing to wear a GPS monitor.

He noted that he had surrendered his passport and was in the process of selling his private jet. He said he had flown to New York to prepare to be arrested and was not hiding.

A judge rejected his proposed package on Tuesday, September 17. He ordered Diddy to remain behind bars.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME

Now, in a newly filed letter, Diddy’s lawyer offered a new package that still includes the $50 million collateral.

Diddy now agrees to restrict all visitors to his Miami homes except for family, property caretakers and friends who are not considered to be coconspirators. He said specifically he would restrict all female visitors except for his family or mothers of his children.

He said the security company that secures his home would require any person who enters to sign a visitor log.

Diddy said he would also submit to weekly drug tests.

His lawyer argued, “Mr. Combs’ history and characteristics are best demonstrated by the way he has responded to this investigation from the very inception to his most recent decision to travel to New York when his lawyers told him that the case could soon be starting. He has never run from a challenge, and he will not run from this one. Instead, he takes these challenges head on, he moves toward them confidently and with the assurance that right is on his side. These are not merely the words of his lawyer. Rather, the actions of Mr. Combs over the last several months conclusively prove this.”

A judge has yet to rule.