Diddy Jokes About 'Locks on Doors' at Parties in Conan Interview

Sean “Diddy” Combs joked about the ingredients for a “killer party” in a resurfaced interview with late night host Conan O’Brien, and it now seems to have much darker undertones amid his recent arrest.

“This is what you need to do,” Diddy, 54, said during his 2002 Late Night With Conan O’Brien appearance. “Women, you need beautiful women. Beautiful men for the ladies. You have to give the ladies what they need, you know? You have to take care of your women, can’t force the situation.”

The Bad Boy Records founder continued, “Alcohol, we need alcohol. You need some water. I don’t know if guys notice this, but a lot of ladies drink water at parties. So, if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Gotta keep them there. You need locks on the doors.”

Conan, 61, replied, “This is sounding kind of dangerous now.”

Diddy responded by saying that the locks “were a little kinky,” before adding that he liked to turn up the heat at his parties because it “affects the alcohol” and it led to “everyone getting a little more loose.”

When Conan asked if any celebrity had ever crashed one of the “It’s All About the Benjamins” rapper’s parties, he admitted that it had happened. Diddy recalled one of his birthday parties in New York City with guests such as Magic Johnson, Muhammed Ali and Martha Stewart. The music mogul confessed to not realizing Henry Winkler was in town, which is why he hadn’t been invited, but the Happy Days alum crashed the party anyways.

“Henry Winkler jumped over the barricade, pushed past two security [guards,] went underneath another barricade and ran into the party and hid in the bathroom,” Diddy explained.

James Devaney / Getty Images

Diddy was arrested on September 16 and charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by In Touch. The following day, the “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems” artist pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community,” Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said. “He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Prosecutors sent a letter to the judge asking that Diddy not be released on bond and alleged that he was a serious flight risk.

“As set forth below, there is no condition, or combination of conditions, that will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of others and the community, not to mention the integrity of the proceedings,” the letter read. “[Diddy] poses a significant risk of obstructing justice. As reflected by the gravity of the charges in the Indictment, the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community. If released, he remains a serious risk of flight, despite the conditions offered by his counsel. Most glaringly, the defendant also poses a significant risk of obstructing justice.”

Diddy is currently incarcerated at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, but according to a report from TMZ, he’s been placed in a special housing unit amid fears for his safety. The Grammy winner’s celeb status, along with his alleged crimes, make him a target for other inmates, and former MDC Brooklyn warden Cameron Lindsay said that some might see killing him as a “badge of honor.”