Diddy Is Getting 'Treatment and Therapy' After Arrest

Sean “Diddy” Combs is “in treatment and therapy,” according to his lawyer Marc Agnifilo.

The news, reported by People on Wednesday, September 18, comes on the heels of the music mogul’s arrest on Monday, September 16. Diddy, 54, has been charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by In Touch.

While Agnifilo didn’t give specific details on what exactly the “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems” rapper was in treatment for, he said it was “for things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he’s getting that.”

Agnifilo continued, “Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. There’s been drug use, there’s been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are.”

The attorney also said that he felt that Diddy receiving help “at the ripe old age of 54 should be applauded.”

Horrifying details of Diddy’s alleged crimes were revealed when the federal indictment was unsealed on Tuesday, September 17. This included the mention of events he allegedly organized called “Freak Offs,” which were described as “elaborate and produced sex performances.” The documents claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

The paperwork also stated that “in or about March 2024, during searches of [Diddy’s] residence in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

After the “Freak Offs,” Diddy and “other victims typically received IV Fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” according to the indictment.

While no trial date has been set for the Grammy winner, the judge chose to hold Diddy without bail until the trial begins. Agnifilo filed an appeal the day after the arrest in order to try and secure a bond for his client.

“Mr. Combs is a fighter … he’s not afraid of the charges,” Agnifilo said. “He’s been looking forward to this day, he’s been looking forward to clearing his name. He didn’t do these things. All we can do is show good faith. He got on a plane and he came here. They arrested a guy who came here to turn himself in.”

The federal prosecutors successfully argued that Diddy should be kept in custody because he had previously reached out to victims and witnesses, which could obstruct the case and intimidate the witnesses if he’s freed on bail. Plus, the prosecutors believed that Diddy’s wealth and access to a private jet made him a flight risk.

“As set forth below, there is no condition, or combination of conditions, that will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of others and the community, not to mention the integrity of the proceedings,” a letter from the prosecutors to Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky read.

The letter also stated that they felt that Diddy “poses a significant risk of obstructing justice. As reflected by the gravity of the charges in the indictment, the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.