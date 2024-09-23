Diddy Had a ‘Problem’ With J. Lo’s Kissing Scene in Resurfaced Clip

Fans wondered what Jennifer Lopez’s former relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs was like, especially after his arrest for racketeering and sex trafficking. Now, their MTV Diaries episode from 2000 resurfaced when the disgraced music mogul wasn’t happy that J. Lo had to perform a kissing scene in a movie she was filming at the time.

A TikTok user shared a clip of the episode on Saturday, September 21, where the couple, who dated between 1999 and 2001, reunited in J. Lo’s hotel room. After they warmly greeted each other, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, revealed in a confessional that they get “angry with each other very much.” At the time, Jennifer was filming a movie and revealed that she was filming the finale scene that day. It’s unclear which movie she was referring to, but she starred in The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey in 2001.

“Oh, that’s hot,” Diddy, 54, said in the clip as he flipped through the pages of her manuscript before asking, “What’s this the last scene consists of what?”

J. Lo, who wasn’t visible in the frame, giggled and revealed it was a kiss scene.

“Yeah, he has a problem with stuff like that,” she said in a confessional while nervously biting her nails.

“There better not be no kissing going on,” the Sean John founder said.

In an attempt to ease the growing tension, J. Lo replied that it wasn’t “like a kiss with tongue.” However, Diddy wasn’t having it and repeatedly said, “No.”

“I think it’s silly because I’m an actor and I know this doesn’t mean anything and you just don’t care,” the Maid in Manhattan star said.

Fans chimed off in the comments and some recalled watching the episode that aired more than two decades ago.

“He popped up I remember that,” one person commented. A second fan wrote, “I remember [Jennifer’s] mom didn’t like him either.”

The claim about J. Lo’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, may hold true after she publicly disapproved of her daughter rekindling her romance with Diddy.

In 2015, Jennifer appeared on the Wendy Williams Show with her mom in the audience. After the former talkshow host said she could see the A-lister “getting back with Puffy in a little way,” Guadalupe shouted from the crowd so loud that it caught J. Lo’s attention and later Wendy’s. The camera cut to Guadalupe, who made a “cut it out” motion with her hands and mouthed, “We’re done.”

A mother’s intuition is always right, especially since J. Lo and Diddy got in trouble with the law during their two-year relationship.

In 1999, the pair were arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting outside of a New York nightclub and a gun was found inside their vehicle. Jennifer was released, while Diddy and his friend Jamal “Shyne” Barrow were arrested on four weapon charges. The Making the Band alum was later acquitted of all charges after pleading not guilty, while Jamal was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Prior to Diddy’s September 16 arrest, he faced sexual assault lawsuits against multiple people, including ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. One day after the “Me & U” singer filed the paperwork on November 16, 2023, she and Diddy reached a settlement.

Since then, other victims including Danity Kane Alum Dawn Richard stepped forward with claims against Diddy.

Dawn accused Diddy of sexual abuse and his attorney, Erica Wolf, denied the accusations on his behalf on September 12, 2024.

“Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit,” the statement read. “In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour.”