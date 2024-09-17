Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with federal charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, In Touch has learned.

According to the unsealed indictment obtained by In Touch, a Grand Jury alleged that Diddy, 54, had abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

“To do so, [Diddy] relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

The indictment accused Diddy of engaging in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women.

The complaint claims Diddy was verbally, physically and sexually abusive.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality

The Grand Jury charged that Diddy had manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers. The complaint said from 2009 to present, Diddy assaulted women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at and kicking them.

The documents reference a 2016 incident where Diddy was caught on camera kicking, dragging and throwing a vase at a woman as she attempted to leave. A video of Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel was released earlier this year.

The Grand Jury noted that Diddy lured female victims to participate in “Freak Offs,” which were produced sex performance that Diddy “arranged, directed, masturbated during” and often filmed.

The filing said the “Freak Offs” included sex workers transported across state lines. The “Freak Offs” could sometimes last days and often involved multiple sex workers.

“After Freak Offs,” Diddy and other victims typically received IV Fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use.”

The paperwork said Diddy’s team and assistants were responsible for booking hotel rooms for “Freak Offs”, stocking the hotel rooms with supplies including drugs, baby oil, lubricant and extra linens.

The paperwork said, “In or about March 2024, during searches of [Diddy’s] residence in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

Following his arrest, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

Amy Sussman / Getty

The lawyer added, “He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Diddy has yet to appear before a judge.