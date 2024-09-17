Diddy was arrested and taken into custody by federal agents, In Touch has learned.

On Monday evening, Diddy 54, was at a hotel in New York when Homeland Security arrested him, according to TMZ.

The outlet said the feds searched his room. Diddy was reportedly taken to the FBI field office.

The New York Times reported that a grand jury had indicted the disgraced mogul.

The outlet said the charges were not announced but one source close to prosecution believed Diddy was charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

Amy Sussman / Getty

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

The lawyer added, “He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Back in March, the feds raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Following the raids, Diddy’s lawyer said, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

He added, “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Diddy has faced a series of allegations ever since his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against him over alleged abuse during their relationship. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

In May, a video of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 leaked.

A rep for the hotel told TMZ, “This hotel is no longer under IHG management, and we do not have any access to prior incident records or footage.”

Diddy settled Cassie’s lawsuit. In the following months, Diddy was hit with several lawsuits over alleged abuse.