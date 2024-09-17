Diddy Allegedly Found With Drugs in Hotel Room During Arrest

A federal prosecutor revealed during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arraignment that authorities allegedly found what is believed to be ecstasy and other drugs in the rapper’s hotel room during his arrest on Monday, September 16.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson told Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky during Diddy’s hearing in New York on Tuesday, September 17, that law enforcement discovered bags filled with a pink powder while arresting the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer, TMZ reported. The substance matched other bags that previously tested positive for ecstasy. Johnson said they were waiting on tests to confirm the pink substance. Other drugs were also allegedly found at the scene.

Diddy, 54, pleaded not guilty to three sex trafficking and racketeering charges in court on Tuesday. The hearing continued for nearly two hours as prosecutors and the rapper’s lawyer argued over whether he should be released on bail or jailed until trial.

Prosecutors argued that Diddy could attempt to intimidate witnesses and obstruct the case if released, according to TMZ. Additionally, feds claimed that the witnesses they interviewed “universally expressed fear” of the record producer. Prosecutors also claimed that Diddy called his former artist Kalenna Harper 54 times one day before she made a statement about singer Dawn Richard’s lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder.

It was also believed by prosecutors that Diddy had the means to be a flight risk if released on bail.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed during the hearing that there was more to the story regarding the 2016 hotel surveillance footage that showed the rapper apparently physically assaulting ex Cassie Ventura. Agnifilo argued that “Victim One,” assumed to be Cassie, 38, went through Diddy’s phone and learned that he had more than one girlfriend. She then allegedly hit him on the head with his own cell phone and took his clothes, which allegedly led to the fight in the hallway.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

Agnifilo claimed that Cassie had also cheated on Diddy. He also claimed that the sexual encounters Diddy allegedly forced women into were consensual. The sex acts described during the indictment were “part of the way that these two adults wanted to be intimate,” Agnifilo said, according to the New York Post.

The judge ultimately ruled that Diddy would be held without bail pending trial. Following the hearing, Agnifilo called the rapper a “fighter” who is “innocent.”

“He’s going to fight this to the end,” the attorney continued. “He came to New York to establish his innocence. He’s not afraid, he’s not afraid of the charges. There’s nothing that the government said in their presentation today that chances anyone’s mind about anything. He’s been looking forward to this day; he’s been looking forward to clearing his name, and he’s going to clear his name. We’re going to stand by his side as he does.”

Agnifilo added that they plan to appeal the judge’s decision to hold Diddy without bail.

The hearing came one day after Homeland Security arrested Diddy at a hotel in New York. The feds searched his room and he was reportedly taken to the FBI field office. The record exec’s arrest came after multiple people filed lawsuits against him claiming that he sexually abused them. Diddy and his legal team have maintained that he is innocent.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.