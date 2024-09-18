Sean “Diddy” Combs called out prosecutors for bringing an indictment against him that named only one alleged sex trafficking victim — a woman he claims attempted to extort him for $30 million, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the letter Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, wrote to the judge on Wednesday, September 18.

In the letter, Diddy’s attorney asked the court to review a new proposed bond package. The mogul was denied bond on Tuesday, September 17, despite offering $50 million in collateral.

Prosecutors accused Diddy, 54, of being a “serious flight risk” who is worth an estimated $1 billion.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Diddy was arrested on Monday, September 16, in New York. He’s been behind bars ever since.

In the new package, Diddy’s lawyer offered to have his client submit to weekly drug tests and resist any female visitors to his homes, except for his family and mothers of his children. In the letter, Diddy’s counsel slammed the indictment.

The lawyer wrote, “First, there is one alleged sex trafficking victim in the Indictment. One. The government can say what it wants, but what is actually charged is one victim. Count Two, charging sex trafficking mentions Victim 1. There is no Victim 2. That one person was in a ten-year romantic relationship with Sean Combs. That one person was an adult woman who lived alone, who never lived with Sean Combs. She had her own friends, she had her own life, as adults tend to do. Mr. Combs and this person were very much in love for a long time, as the many written communications between them show.”

He added, “This one person often expressed anger and jealousy because Mr. Combs had another girlfriend, as will be testified to by many witnesses and as the written communications show.”

The lawyer added, “At the end of Mr. Combs and this person’s relationship, she started a relationship with her trainer, which prompted Mr. Combs and the woman to break up. He did not force her stay, but instead, released her from any obligation to his record label. A month later, when the mother of four of Mr. Combs’ children passed away, this person was present at multiple memorial services around the country to support him. This is not sex trafficking.”

Five years later, Diddy claimed the woman hired a lawyer to contact his team. He said his lawyer recorded the conversation, which lasted eight minutes and 12 seconds.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

“The woman’s lawyer said the woman wrote a book, it would be a “tell-all” book that would be embarrassing to Mr. Combs. Her lawyer said that she would be meeting with book publishers to publish the book,” Diddy’s lawyer said. “However, if Mr. Combs wanted to buy the exclusive rights to the book, then he would own the rights and could prevent the book from ever being published. Her lawyer then said that in order to stop the book from being published, Mr. Combs would have to pay $30,000,000.”

Diddy’s lawyer added, “When that clear extortion proved unavailing, the woman took another tack. She hired a lawyer to bring a civil complaint, taking advantage of an expanded statute of limitations for sex cases. Mr. Combs settled the case. This was not because he raped or sex trafficked anyone, but because of the disastrous consequences a lawsuit of this nature would have on him and his business interests.”

He added, “We are now in a position where the only person alleged to be a victim in Count Two extorted Combs (on audio tape) and profited millions of dollars (the precise settlement of the civil suit remains confidential). We have countless written communications that tend to negate any lack of consent and any coercion. The evidence shows a long-term loving relationship that became strained by mutual infidelity and jealously.”

A judge has yet to rule on Diddy’s new request to be released on bond.