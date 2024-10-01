Diddy Accused of Allegedly Abusing 9-Year-Old, 120 Victims

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being accused of allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old boy amid his arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Attorney Tony Buzbee shared the allegations during a press conference held on Tuesday, October 1, in addition to other claims made by 120 other alleged victims represented by the same Houston-based law firm.

“This individual, who was 9 years old at the time, was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records,” Buzbee alleged in the press conference, per a video published by TMZ. “Other boys were there to audition as well. All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors.”

Buzbee went on to claim that the victim claimed to have been “abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio in the promise to both [the victim’s] parents and him, himself, of getting a record deal.”

The attorney listed an alleged incident from a second accuser, who claimed that Diddy, 54, told him he’d “make him a star.” Diddy allegedly told accuser No. 2, who was also a minor, that they needed to “meet in private about it and away from his parents.”

“Once they were in a private area, allegedly, Mr. Combs made the victim perform oral sex upon him,” Buzbee said.

Diddy’s attorney Erica Wolff responded to the accusations Buzbee listed in the press conference and denied all claims.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” Wolff told TMZ in a statement. “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Getty

Alleged victims continue to come forward with claims against Diddy after Homeland Security arrested him inside a New York City hotel room on September 16, six months after they raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. In Touch obtained the unsealed indictment that revealed he was charged on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

The following day, In Touch exclusively reported that the government filed a letter to the judge in charge of Diddy’s case, requesting that he not be given the opportunity to be released on bond.

“There is no condition, or combination of conditions, that will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of others and the community, not to mention the integrity of the proceedings,” the documents read. “As reflected by the gravity of the charges in the Indictment, the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community.”

On Monday, September 30, In Touch exclusively reported that Diddy, who has been on suicide watch, filed an appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit after the court denied his bond.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.