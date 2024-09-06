Did Whitney Leavitt Really Quit MomTok? Where She Stands

Things were not looking great for Whitney Leavitt and the rest of #MomTok in the season finale of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. After feuding with several of her costars, the soon-to-be mom of three declared she was done with #MomTok and no longer wanted to be a part of it, but did Whitney actually ditch the group for good?

Did Whitney Leavitt Quit #MomTok?

Even though Whitney said that she was quitting #MomTok for good in the final episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ inaugural season, she must have had a change of heart. The Utah-based content creator has continued to make videos with the other women from the show after the series finished filming in March 2024.

Whitney shared several TikTok videos that featured her fellow costars like Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews and more, to help promote their new reality series in the weeks leading up to its premiere on September 6, 2024.

Why Was Whitney Leavitt Feuding With Her ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Costars?

In the opening episode, viewers learned that Whitney was returning to Utah after moving to Hawaii with her husband, Connor Leavitt, for a brief stint in 2023. Whitney supposedly told her #MomTok friends that the move was a way to give her a breather from the backlash of Taylor’s sex scandal. However, she revealed in later episodes that it was due to finding out her husband had been browsing Tinder.

When Whitney gathered her costars to give them a breakdown of the scandal with Connor and how she chose to forgive him, they rallied around her in support. Then, Taylor revealed that she had recently had a miscarriage, and took the attention away from Whit, which did not sit well with her at all.

Along with Taylor, Whitney had a fairly big blowup with Demi Engemann after Demi didn’t respond the way Whitney expected her to at a gag gift that poked fun of an intimate moment between her and her husband. Demi, who was embarrassed, didn’t appreciate the gift, but Whitney felt she was taking it too seriously. Her fight with Demi snowballed into arguments with other cast members, and Whitney eventually removed herself from the #MomTok group chat. When nobody reached out to ask Whitney why she removed herself, she became even more angry and began to question whether she wanted to be friends with the women at all.

Whitney Leavitt’s Always Been a Polarizing Member of #MomTok

While Whitney first garnered fame for helping create #MomTok, that attention took a turn when she began receiving backlash for posting a video of herself dancing next to her infant in the hospital in December 2021. In the since-deleted video, Whitney answered fans’ questions about her son’s condition while dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Love.” The upbeat nature of the song contrasted with the severity of the situation.

Whitney began receiving massive amounts of hateful comments from social media users and eventually deleted the video due to receiving death threats. She opened up about the situation during an interview with Buzzfeed News in January 2022.

“I would say the mistake I made was not giving enough context of the situation,” Whitney told the outlet. “It was really bad, people were telling me to end my life, they wished my family would die. I felt like I had completely lost control to clear up the context of everything of why I made the video and the reason of what motivated me to make the video and I feel like people completely took it out of context.”