Rumors have swirled recently that Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown purchased a $4 million home in Flagstaff, Arizona, after listing their house for sale in August. However, In Touch can exclusively confirm that the claim is not true.

A social media post in September suggested that the Brown family patriarch, 55, and his wife, 45, were “allegedly moving into” a lavish eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 6,832-square-foot abode with a massive spiraling driveway and views of the San Francisco Peaks, according to SoapDirt. The home was sold for $3,750,000 on September 16.

Though the house was sold last month, it was sold to a family trust unrelated to the Browns, In Touch confirmed via online records.

The rumor began to circulate weeks after Robyn and Kody listed their own Flagstaff home for sale for $1,650,000, In Touch exclusively reported on August 29. The 4,476-square-foot house was built in 2007 and sits on a two-acre wooded lot “tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge,” according to the listing.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

The couple’s home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The master bedroom comes equipped with “a luxurious, spa-like en-suite bathroom, complete with a large dual-head shower and built-in shelving in the walk-in closet.”

Meanwhile, in the kitchen, buyers can expect a double oven, a commercial-size refrigerator/freezer and a walk-in pantry. Other amenities include a game room, two laundry rooms and an extra-wide garage.

Kody and Robyn’s home has not been sold as of publication.

Discovery+

It’s unclear why the pair decided to sell their home or where they plan to move. The Brown family relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff in 2018, and Kody and Robyn purchased the home in 2019.

It was also previously confirmed that the Browns still owe money on several parcels of Coyote Pass, the property Kody purchased in 2018 with the intention of splitting and building multiple homes for his four wives and their 18 children. There were no active building permits on Coyote Pass as of August 29, In Touch confirmed.

Robyn is Kody’s last remaining wife after Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown left the reality TV star within the last three years. Christine, 52, was the first to announce her split from Kody in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle, 55, and Kody had separated in December 2022. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source said at the time, adding that the reality star “outgrew” her husband.

Finally, Kody and Meri, 53, confirmed their split in January 2023. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” they wrote on Instagram. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”