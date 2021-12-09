Nice try, hater! Kourtney Kardashian shut down a fan who suggested the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went under the knife.

“Only one who didn’t really change was Kourt,” one user commented on a throwback photo of the Poosh.com founder, 42, and her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian wearing bikinis. The picture was posted via Instagram on Wednesday, December 8, by an early 2000s fan account called @popcultureangel.

“Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still [complemented] her features instead of them. Botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or [Brazilian Butt Lift] just to start,” a second user replied.

“No better compliment than ‘a too good to be real’ kind of compliment,” Kourtney began her clapback. “Butt shot and Brazilian Butt Lift, um thanks, and you were just getting started.”

The interaction was later posted to popular Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, where the individual who accused Kourtney of getting plastic surgery clarified their statement. “I wasn’t even trying to ‘bash’ her,” they wrote. “Just reminding people that Hollywood is very rarely natural and that they shouldn’t compare their bodies to any Kardashian.”

Despite the person’s intentions, Kourtney is no stranger to having to defend herself on the internet. In fact, the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, recently slammed pregnancy speculation.

“Not to be that girl but … is that a [pregnant] belly?” someone commented via Instagram on a November 30 picture of the E! alum wearing a bikini. “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” Kourtney replied in a since-deleted exchange posted by @commentsbycelebs.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

When the California native isn’t delivering epic clapbacks, she’s spending time with fiancé Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, in October.

The lovebirds “don’t want” a “long engagement” and are “planning to exchange vows next year,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “Kourtney wants the amazing dress, a huge cake, thousands of flowers and will hire the best caters in town.”