Did Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome Their 1st Child

Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcome their first child already? Fans suspect that the couple have already become parents after they were spotted separately over the weekend.

The Rhode beauty founder, 27, left her home on Saturday, August 17, to get a smoothie with her bodyguard but did not leave the vehicle. Meanwhile, Justin, 30, was spotted solo at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Hailey was believed to be six months pregnant when the couple announced they were expecting their first child together in May — which would mean her due date landed around August 9.

The A-lister announced the news in a retro-style video that featured Hailey wearing a form-fitting lace gown that showed off her pregnant belly. A rep later confirmed that the expectant mama was already more than halfway through her pregnancy at the time.

The baby bombshell followed months of split speculation after Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, shared an Instagram Reel to his IG Story in February that left fans concerned about the Biebers. “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” the reel read. “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

Hailey quickly slammed the rumors in early March, telling her TikTok followers that most of the rumors she sees in the media are usually “100 [percent] wrong.”

“Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion,” she continued. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false, xx sorry to spoil it.”

At the time, a source exclusively told In Touch that Hailey also “confronted her father” about his comments and warned him to “refrain from further comments if he wishes to maintain a role in her and Justin’s lives.”

Despite appearing to be on better terms after renewing their vows in June, the pair flew to Japan for some R&R before baby No. 1 and their vacation seemingly didn’t go as planned.

“Their babymoon was a complete bust,” a source close to the couple exclusively told In Touch on June 6. “Friends who saw them at their hotel [Aman Kyoto] said they looked miserable. Justin moped around and seemed sad and out of it, when this should have been one of the happiest times in his life. Hailey was always by his side and tried to lift his spirits, but he rarely smiled. It didn’t look like they were having fun at all.”

According to the source, Justin was still struggling with mental health issues and Hailey was doing what she could to support her husband.

“He’s still kind of in his own world. Hailey is his only true friend, and she’s under a lot of pressure to try to see him through this rough patch. It’s tough on her, especially now that she’s pregnant,” the insider concluded. “But if anything can snap Justin out of this dark period, it’s Hailey. He loves her more than anything, and they both can’t wait to welcome their first child.”