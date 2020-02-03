In an attempt to find out once and for all who murdered JonBenét Ramsey in 1996, the team behind “The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects” set off on the trail of two men who allegedly had grudges against the child beauty queen’s father, John Ramsey.

Episode 6 of the podcast investigates whether JonBenét’s killer could have been a business associate or competitor of John, now 76, with a personal vendetta.

“I can’t believe I’ve made anybody that angry,” John says. “I mean, it’s unbelievable. … It was sobering for me to think that this was because of something I had done or said or how I treated someone.”

The theory has long been investigated, in part because the ransom note discovered inside the Ramseys’ Boulder, Colorado, home demanded $118,000 — nearly the same amount as John’s Christmas bonus.

John Flesher/AP/Shutterstock

In the episode, investigative reporter Doug Montero calls one of the individuals, whose identity is withheld for legal reasons, and grills the man about the possibility of his involvement in JonBenét’s murder.

“I have nothing to hide,” the man insists, claiming he did not even live in Boulder at the time of the crime.

That said, the man’s name is one of the many listed in the case files. Late detective Lou Smit’s daughter Cindy Marra revealed in a previous episode that she has a trove of documents about potential suspects.

“We feel confident that the name of the killer is on that list,” she said in episode 5.

JonBenét’s parents, John and the late Patsy Ramsey, were initially investigated as suspects but eventually cleared by DNA results. The case remains unsolved, and the Boulder Police Department still has an open investigation.

If you have information that could help investigators and the Ramseys identify JonBenét’s killer, please email tips@ .