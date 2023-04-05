Did Gwen Stefani Ever Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos of the Singer’s Transformation

She doesn’t age! Gwen Stefani has been in the music business for more than two decades, and it seems like she gets more and more beautiful with each passing year. But has the songstress ever gotten help from plastic surgery? The mother of three has never discussed going under the knife with fans.

Several online trolls, however, accused the “Sweet Escape” artist of enhancing her lips in response to a November 2022 Instagram selfie post.

“I liked your original lips better,” one user commented. “Save your lips,” a second chimed in, whereas a separate user agreed and wrote, “I know she needs to stop, her upper lip is bigger than her bottom lip! Don’t look natural at all.”

The Voice judge did reveal in 2004 that she wasn’t looking forward to aging. “I’m hoping my children will save me from my vanity. If it doesn’t, plastic surgery is an option … It sucks to have to grow older. We all have to accept it,” she told People at the time.

So, how does she keep her skin looking so good? Gwen credits it all to her skincare routine.

“I don’t have a huge routine, but I wash my face with some cleanser that takes makeup off. I just recently started using these pads from a dermatologist that takes more makeup off. I cannot believe how much makeup was on there for all those years,” the “Sweet Escape” singer told InStyle in 2017. “I think about [when I was on tour] on a bus, trying to wash my face in that little sink. That’s what I did forever!”

While her nighttime routine is pretty simple, Gwen admitted to The Daily Telegraph’s Stellar in March 2021 that she’s “obsessed” with her own aging process.

“It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out,” she shared at the time. “People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m aging, too.”

During the same interview, the “Just a Girl” musician explained that a lot of her good looks come from happiness with husband Blake Shelton.

“I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos,” Gwen gushed. “Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through — it really does.” However, Gwen is, admittedly, a huge makeup girl. In fact, her beauty brand GXVE launched in March 2022. “I would always get a lot of s–t for [wearing makeup],” she told Refinery29 ahead of the brand’s launch. “People would say, ‘You’re wearing a mask, what are you trying to hide?’ No, I just love makeup. I just think I look better when I have it on.”

