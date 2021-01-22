Speaking out! Eleonora Srugo, the woman accused of cheating with Dale Moss before his split from Bachelorette Clare Crawley, called the rumors “blatant lies.”

“Dale and I are — and have been — platonic friends for years,” the real estate agent, 32, wrote in a statement to Reality Steve on Thursday, January 21. “We have never been romantically involved in any way. I was excited for his engagement and only wish him all the best. We have never been involved, dating or [romantic] in any way whatsoever.”

E! News posted this story a few hrs ago claiming multiple sources were telling them Eleonora Srugo is the woman Dale was cheating on Clare with. I reached out to her via IG for comment since there was a lot of he said, she said going on. This was her response: https://t.co/mhOzYMLAYu pic.twitter.com/IwJmKVJnDr — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 21, 2021

She added, “Any claims we have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

An insider exclusively told Life & Style Dale, 32, “never” cheated on the leading lady, 39, despite some reports accusing him of being unfaithful. “There is zero truth to any cheating rumors … Dale was faithful the entire time he was dating Clare,” the insider said.

Clare and Dale met during season 16 of The Bachelorette. Life & Style exclusively broke the news of their engagement in August 2020 after the hairstylist “[fell] in love” with the South Dakota native just 12 days into filming. They were together for five months before calling it quits.

Although their breakup seemed sudden, a second insider told Life & Style the Bachelor Nation couple had been struggling with “trust issues” and their “long-distance” relationship.

“They tried,” explained the second insider. “It just became really clear as they were getting to know each other that they were way more different than similar.”

The former football player was the first to publicly address their split after days of speculation. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 19.

“We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he continued. “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

However, Clare released her own statement on Thursday, January 21, and seemingly slammed Dale’s version of events. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote on Instagram. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.”

Although the Sacramento native admitted their “relationship was not perfect,” she noted she was “invested” in making things work.

“This is not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother,” she continued. “It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life, right[?] I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Clare and Dale’s split seems far from settled.