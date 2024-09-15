Did Christine Brown Get Remarried? Her Relationship Status

Sister Wives season 19 hits TLC on September 15, 2024, and with it comes renewed interest in Christine Brown’s love life. The reality TV star left Kody Brown in 2021, but has since moved on to another relationship, leaving fans to wonder if Christine got remarried.

Did Christine Brown Get Remarried?

Christine found love with David Woolley a year after ending her 25-year “spiritual marriage” to Kody. David popped the question in April 2023, and six months later, Christine walked down the aisle at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah.

“It’s a fairytale,” Christine told People before the two officially tied the knot. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

How Did Christine Brown and David Woolley Meet?

Christine and David initially met through an online dating app called Stir in October 2022, but seemingly didn’t jump right into an exclusive relationship.

The Sister Wives star took some time to herself after her split from Kody, but a little over a year later, she asked fans for advice about online dating.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” Christine wrote alongside a photo of her dressed in all-black via Instagram in January 2023. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

But 10 days later the mom of one revealed that she had a new mystery man in her life.

“I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she announced on February 7, 2023. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine and David became Instagram official just a few days later on February 14, 2023.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” Christine captioned the carousel of pictures. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine Brown Gave Advice to Other Women After Her Divorce From Kody Brown

Despite Christine and Kody dissolving their “spiritual marriage” in 2021, she was still coming to grips with the situation almost three years later. Christine opened up about her decision to leave her former husband via Instagram on September 2, 2024.

“Hi, I see you. I remember what it was like to be you,” Christine said, addressing her audience, during the video. “I remember know that I had to make changes, and the life that I was living wasn’t what I had in mind. I knew the only person responsible to make those changes was myself. But I didn’t even know how to make those changes, and I didn’t know what to do and I felt so lost and I realized that I was making my decisions based on fear.”

The TLC star continued, “And I’m gonna tell you straight up, it’s time to make your decisions based on joy. It’s time to make your decisions based on hope. There is hope. It’s a brighter future, it’s a brighter world. It is in your control. There are answers out there. Believe me. There are answers and I believe in you.”