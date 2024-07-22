Chanel West Coast, best known for her roles in MTV’s Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness, has undergone a plastic surgery transformation in recent years.

However, the TV personality, singer and actress told In Touch in 2021 that she had not had work done up until that point. After giving birth to her daughter Bowie Breeze, whom she shares with boyfriend Dom Fenison, in November 2022, things changed.

In Touch reveals what Chanel has said about her changing body throughout the years as well as what it was like going under the knife.

Chanel West Coast Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors in 2021

Years before Chanel had her first child, fans of the America’s Sweetheart artist began speculating that she had work done.

However, in an exclusive interview with In Touch in November 2021, Chanel set the record straight. “Every curve on me is from Taco Bell and ice cream,” she joked. “I saw this thing online about like all my different plastic surgery. I’ve never had plastic surgery. I’ve got like a little bit of Botox in my forehead and a little filler in my cheekbones. That’s the extent.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum said she has no problem with people who do get surgery, though, pointing out that it can help them feel better about themselves. “I think that if it’s going to make somebody feel more confident in their skin, then I’m all for it,” Chanel explained, noting that she also has insecurities given that she is on camera “24/7.”

Chanel West Coast Undergoes a C-Section While Giving Birth to Baby Bowie

In June 2022, Chanel and her boyfriend, Dom, announced that they were expecting their first baby together. Following the birth of their daughter on November 2, 2022, she revealed that she required an emergency cesarean section.

“After many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn’t wanna just pop out on her own,” she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time, adding that it was “the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far.”

Later that month, in an interview with People, she shared more details about the birth of their child, explaining that she was “terrified” during the experience. “I was told my whole pregnancy I would be able to deliver normally so when I was told the baby was losing oxygen and I was going to need an emergency C-section I wasn’t mentally prepared,” she said. “I have terrible medical anxiety so when I realized I had to have this procedure while awake I was terrified.”

She added, “The hardest part was holding back my tears when I heard her cry as she came out. I was scared to cry while they were stitching me back up so I stayed as still as possible and fought back my tears of joy until they were done. Then I was finally able to hold Bowie and cry my eyes out and that was the best moment of my life by far.”

Chanel West Coast Undergoes Liposuction

Less than a year after giving birth, Chanel attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and revealed during a red-carpet interview with Us Weekly that she had liposuction. “I gained a lot of weight,” she explained of her postpartum body. “My knees were hurting so bad, but it’s been a long struggle to get my body back.”

Because she said she believes in “being honest about things,” she admitted, “I had liposuction, it was the scariest, hardest thing I’ve ever went through.”

In 2024, she sat down with Page Six and spoke more about why she decided to undergo liposuction rather than take a diet supplement such as the popular drug Ozempic.

“I’m really weird about … medications and stuff. I’ve heard all these things like, if you stop taking the Ozempic, you could possibly gain more weight. And I’m like, ‘That’s definitely not what I want,'” Chanel said. “I don’t want to be stuck having to take something like that for the rest of my life, you know what I mean? So I was just never a fan.”

Chanel also explained why she wanted to get back to her pre-pregnancy body. “I have been a skinny person my whole life. I’m one of those people that, you know, I can kind of get away with eating my Taco Bell and In ‘N Out and I was just always skinny. But after having a baby, my body just completely changed and I could tell,” she said, noting that she knew she was going to be “back in the spotlight” with her unscripted series and “working hard on my music again.”

She confessed, “I was trying so hard to get back in shape the natural way as fast as I could but it wasn’t fast enough and I’m like, ‘Listen, my knees are killing me, I’ve got to get this weight off faster.’ And I wanted to be open about getting the lipo and about that process, too, because it was rough.”

By being candid about her decision to get surgery, Chanel hopes to help others who are weighing their options. “Honestly, it was literally more rough than getting a C-section and giving birth. And a lot of people aren’t open about it. I’m like, ‘Dude, if more women were open about it, I might have not got it if I knew how rough it was going to be,'” she said. “But I wanted to be open about that and show people that yes, I’m getting this procedure and it’s going to help me be skinny faster. But it’s also rough and a lot to deal with.”