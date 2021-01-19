Say it ain’t so! Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss took the world by storm with their whirlwind romance in June 2020 — and Life & Style exclusively revealed their engagement by August. Now, after six months together, the couple’s relationship is on the rocks.

Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, are “having serious issues” amid split rumors, according to Us Weekly. The pair “have been fighting a lot recently.”

“They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences,” a source told E! News on Tuesday, January 19. “Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them.”

It all started when the hairstylist and the former NFL star were staying with Dale’s cousin, who goes by Debo Mills on Instagram, in his home state of South Dakota on Wednesday, January 13. During the family time, eagle-eyed fans noticed Clare and Dale’s cousin had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

After the hangout, both the Bachelor in Paradise alum and the aspiring host started making seemingly somber Instagram Stories and grid posts. On Friday, January 15, Clare revealed she went to go visit her mother, Lilia, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia — but despite Clare’s mother’s illnesses, her parent could sense something was troubling her.

“She has good days and bad, just like we all do. Well today I couldn’t hide my hard day,” the former Bachelor contestant wrote on social media. “A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand.”

The same day, Dale posted an Instagram Story of himself looking out of the window of a car. “New day …” he captioned the photo. On Saturday, January 16, the athlete posted photos of moving boxes. “Currently …” he captioned the photo before sharing a video where he revealed his aforementioned cousin bought him an air fryer to convince him to help with the move.

Additionally, Dale’s cousin shared a throwback photo on January 16 of himself with Clare and Dale that was taken by his mother, Robyn Moss — which really confused fans. Plus, the Bachelor Nation pair have refrained from posting videos and pictures featuring one another since their South Dakota trip. Ultimately, it seems unclear whether or not the future husband and wife have actually split or are just spending time apart for other reasons.

Life & Style broke the news in June 2020 that Clare “threatened to quit” the ABC series after falling for Dale in the first 12 days of shooting. The dynamic duo got engaged during episode 4 of the reality show which aired in November 2020, after which Tayshia Adams stepped in to take over as the season 16 lead.

