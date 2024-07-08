Deon Derrico assured fans that Doubling Down with the Derricos is filming and viewers will get to see all of the drama unfold amid his divorce from Karen Derrico.

“Just so you guys are aware, we are currently filming everything that’s been going on,” Deon, 52, told his fans in an Instagram livestream video, which was shared by Starcasm. “So you guys don’t have to keep asking. We already know. There’s a lot happening. A lot going on. A lot of moving parts. A lot of moving legs.”

He promised that fans will be able to “follow” along and “find out exactly what happened” leading up to his split from Karen, 44. “I don’t really want to go into it. It’s been a lot, as you guys can imagine,” Deon continued. “We’ve been through a lot, as you guys can imagine. But we’re making it. We’re doing good.”

Deon then panned his camera to show that he was spending time with several of his younger children. “Our primary goal is to make sure that our children are happy and feeling heard and loved and all that good stuff,” he added. “And that’s both Mommy and my primary goal.”

The video concluded with Deon telling fans that they will get to see how he and Karen ended up divorced and “where we’re going from here.” However, he admitted that they “don’t even know” what their futures look like.

Deon assured fans that Doubling Down with the Derricos will return for season 6 one month after the former couple filed for divorce on June 4. They didn’t waste any time during the proceedings, and it was finalized two days later on June 6.

Karen and Deon agreed to split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children Derrick, twins Dallas and Denver, quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, twins Diez and Dior and triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver. The pair also share daughter Darian, though she was not included in the custody agreement since she is already a legal adult.

In light of their divorce, Deon was ordered to pay Karen $1,166 per month in child support. Meanwhile, she is responsible to cover all of their kids’ medical insurance.

Despite shocking many fans with their split, Karen and Deon proved they’re still a united front by issuing a joint statement about their decision to call it quits. “Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” the exes said. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

During the season 5 finale of the reality show, Deon and Karen revealed they were moving homes and admitted their relationship was struggling amid their new house’s renovation process.

“The last few months haven’t been easy for any of us, especially for Deon and I,” Karen explained in a confessional during the July 3 episode. “We haven’t really been on the same page throughout this entire house drama, but we’re really and truly starting to communicate and see eye to eye.”

Deon proved that they were on the same page, adding, “We all have to work together to make sure that this family tree stays extremely strong and weather any storm that comes its way.”