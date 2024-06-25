Deon Derricio checked in with fans more than one week after divorcing ex-wife Karen Derricio and revealed that he is “dealing with a lot.”

“I have a PSA – public service announcement. I am doing mentally great. I really and truly am. It’s not a cover-up, it’s not a facade. I’m doing very good,” the Doubling Down with the Derricos star, 52, said in a video via Instagram on Monday, June 25.

Deon continued that he is “dealing with a lot” and has “a lot going on, a lot of you guys know what I have going on, but no, I’m not suicidal.”

“Again I’m not depressed nor sad albeit I’ve been inundated with a lot of challenges here recently, but I’m emotionally very healthy, sound in my thinking, and feeling very blessed for my great health and family!!!” the TLC star wrote in the caption.

Deon took the video while sitting in a hospital chair while he supports his mother, GG, who is battling cancer.

Deon’s divorce from Karen, 44, was finalized on June 6, two days after the paperwork was filed, according to TMZ.

The reality stars’ split seemingly went smooth as they quickly decided to split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children, Derrick, twins Dallas and Denver, quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, twins Diez and Dior, and triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver. They also share their eldest adult child, Darian.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” Deon and Karen said in a joint statement shortly after news of their split went public. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

In addition to split custody, the family patriarch is ordered to pay $1,166 per month in child support. Meanwhile, Karen will be responsible for all of their kids’ medical insurance.

Deon broke his silence after officially getting back on the market and assured his fans that he is happy and healthy.

“When you have nothing else in this world as long as you have your great health, and family nothing else really matters!” he wrote via Instagram on June 18.

Two days prior, Karen celebrated her ex-husband for Father’s Day and shared a sweet tribute to Deon with her social media followers.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best father any 14 children can ask for! @deonderrico Also, to all the great father’s out there! Happy Father’s Day and may your day be filled with love, joy and rest!” she wrote.

Two years before ending their marriage, Deon and Karen revealed that they were planning on welcoming baby No. 15. despite their hefty monthly $3,500 grocery bill.

“No, that diaper bag is not being hung up. I don’t feel complete. I don’t think we are 100 percent complete,” Karen told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022.

Deon chimed in saying, “[I] think when you have created — what I think we have created — in this home, the love, the amount of love, I could just never get tired of.”