Deon Derrico sadly announced the death of his nephew, Amani Barkley, in a lengthy Instagram post. On Saturday, July 20, Deon shared a photo of what appeared to be himself holding Amani’s hand, along with a message revealing that his nephew had passed away.

“It is with great sadness that I #DEONDERRICO Announce the passing of my loving nephew Amani Barkley! Our family is devastated,” the Doubling Down With the Derricos star, 53 wrote.

He went on to explain his family’s history with Amani, who was the son of Deon’s late brother, Christopher Turner. Two years before Amani’s death, he reached out to Deon and Deon’s mother, GG Derrico, and a DNA test was conducted, which confirmed that Christopher was Amani’s father. Deon previously revealed that Christopher was unaware of this when he passed.

“We ask that you continue to pray for us all and for those of who wish to send something to the family we ask that you hold off on sending flowers and instead mail any cards or monetary gifts to 5892 Losee Rd. Ste 132-313. North Las Vegas, NV. 89081,” Deon continued. He also confirmed that the donations would be used to help “other families of liver transplant patients and recipients, as well as cancer patients and recipients.”

To conclude his post, the TLC star added, “My nephew leaves behind his son Adonis, mother Stacey, and a complete host of other family and friends. While GG, and I, are here in Detroit, for the funeral we will be updating you all with more details! We thank you all for your love and prayers and please know, although Amani, has transitioned over to JESUS, your prayers were answered as GODs will was done!”

Deon has been keeping fans updated on Amani’s health issues in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he shared a link to a GoFundMe page that was raising money to help Amani’s mother, Stacey, pay for his medical bills. Amani was previously diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis disease and had his first liver transplant at the age of 21. Several years later, he fell ill again and needed another transplant.

“Everything seemed to be well for Amani, but soon following the surgery, the doctors told my sister-in-law Stacey (Amani’s mother and primary caregiver) that unfortunately, Amani’s liver was starting to deteriorate causing him to immediately be placed back on the donors list for another liver, only a week after the second liver transplant surgery,” Deon explained. “On or around 6/15/2024, the doctors performed what would now become Amani’s 3rd and hopefully last liver transplant.” Unfortunately, Amani succumbed to his illness.

This family tragedy comes following Deon’s divorce from wife Karen Derrico. The reality stars, who filed to end their marriage on June 4, finalized their settlement two days later. Deon and Karen have 14 children and agreed to share legal and physical custody of the 13 minor kids.

“I have a PSA – public service announcement,” Deon shared after the divorce news broke. “I am doing mentally great. I really and truly am. It’s not a cover-up, it’s not a facade. I’m doing very good. I’m not depressed nor sad albeit I’ve been inundated with a lot of challenges here recently, but I’m emotionally very healthy, sound in my thinking, and feeling very blessed for my great health and family!!!”