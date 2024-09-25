Dennis Quaid 'Drives' Meg Ryan 'Up the Wall' Over Jack's Career (EXCL)

Dennis Quaid has been gushing about ex wife Meg Ryan and their son Jack, but the actress isn’t impressed and is complaining to pals that he’s an egotistical blabbermouth, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Dennis, 70, met his future ex wife Meg, 62, on the set of D.O.A. in 1988. The two married in 1991. They had a son, Jack Quaid, in 1992, but split in June 2000 with their divorce finalized in 2001.

“Anybody who knows Meg knows she is the one who put about a decade into helping Jack become a sought after actor and a bona fide TV star,” the source spills.

“It’s still tough for Meg and Dennis to have a polite conversation about anything,” the source says.

The Top Gun leading lady was linked to actor Russell Crowe near the end of her marriage to Dennis, but she insists the Kiwi “didn’t break up the marriage.”

“He was definitely there at the end, but it wasn’t his fault. I was a mess. I hurt him, too, at the end. I couldn’t be in another long relationship, it wasn’t the time for that. So I got out,” she told InStyle in 2008.

Nearly 24 years after first calling it quits, the Day After Tomorrow actor opened up about his marriage to “America’s Sweetheart” Meg, on the Friday, September 6 episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on Max.

Speaking about his wife’s star outshining his own as her fame began to rise, he said, “I tried to be a big person and tell myself that didn’t bother me, but people are human.”

“She was ascending as I went into rehab.”

Holding no praise back, the Reagan star added, “Meg is really such a great, sweet person and really talented and deserved all her success.”

“But I don’t regret anything about my marriage to Meg and we got Jack Quaid out of it who is really going on to maybe eclipse both of us.”

Jack, 32, has seen massive success on HBO’s hit show The Boys after making his acting debut in The Hunger Games, as well as racking up a number of supporting role credits in movies like Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Oppenheimer.

However, while Dennis raves about his son’s industry accomplishments, the source insists the actor did little to help his son shine.

“When nobody cared about this kid or even wanted to meet with him, Meg was the one who picked up the phone and pitched Jack to her contacts, not Dennis,” the insider argues.

“It’s absolutely absurd to see Dennis take any credit for Jack’s success when Meg was fully the architect of it and put her own interests aside to help Jack get on his feet in Hollywood, starting more than ten years ago.”

Despite The Parent Trap’s glowing review of his time with his ex, there’s still tension between the two.

“I know comments like the ones Dennis recently made absolutely drive Meg up the wall because of everything she has done for Jack over the years.”