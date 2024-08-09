Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, hit the red carpet for the first time since he was hit with a massive six-figure judgment in court.

On Thursday, August 8, Denise, 53, and Aaron, 51, attended the premiere of Lifetime’s Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love. The TV movie stars Denise’s former RHOBH costar, Garcelle Beauvais.

Denise and Aaron, who have been married since 2018, looked in good spirits as they posed for pictures. The Wild Things actress was recently spotted shooting her forthcoming E! reality show with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller.

Denise and Aaron looked unbothered despite his recent legal woes.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for A+E Networks

As In Touch first reported, Aaron and his frequency medicine healing center, Quantum Epigenetics Consulting, were dragged back to court in May as part of a lawsuit, first filed in 2022, over an unpaid business loan.

The company Creditors Adjustment Bureau claimed Aaron took out a $190,000 business loan in November 2019. Denise’s husband allegedly failed to make the required payments which led to the lawsuit.

Aaron and his company argued that the pandemic caused the business revenue to drop.

“Those events could be neither anticipated nor controlled, and the effects were beyond the control of the parties and imposed an extreme hardship, expense, or difficulty rendering performance impossible,” Aaron’s lawyer argued. “Accordingly, the repayment obligation should be abated until business resumes to the pre-pandemic status, which would enable Responding party to satisfy any lawful obligation.”

Aaron asked that the payments be put on pause until his business was back to normal.

Momodu Mansaray / Getty

A deal was reached weeks before the case was scheduled to go to trial in late 2023.

Per the deal, Aaron agreed to pay $235,000 as part of a repayment plan. He agreed to pay six consecutive monthly payments of $10,000, which would be followed by six payments of $15,000, and then four payments of $20,000 and a final payment of $14,000 on February 15, 2025.

However, earlier this year, Creditors Adjustment Bureau claimed Aaron defaulted on the deal shortly after reaching it.

It said Aaron made multiple payments totaling $40,000 but defaulted on the deal when he did not make the payment due in February.

Creditors Adjustment Bureau said the deal they signed with Aaron in 2023 had a provision that stated if there was a default on the deal, they could then demand the entire outstanding balance.

As a result, the company demanded Aaron be ordered to pay $228,000. Aaron did not oppose the request.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, on June 6, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed off on the judgment requested by the creditor. The order states Aaron is on the hook for the $228,000.